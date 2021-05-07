6 Google I / O 2021 presentations and workshops that you can’t miss

Google I / 2021 is coming, and these are the events

Google I / O 2021 is almost here. There are only a couple of weeks until the start of one of the most important events of the year held by Google, where the company will announce the most important news regarding services and platforms such as Android and the Google Assistant.

We have already reviewed the full schedule of the different events, programs and workshops of Google I / O 2021 at the time. But the reality is that most people will not be able to follow each and every one of the sessions that will take place during the fair.

For that reason, we wanted to select the most important events and presentations that will be held in I / O 2021, along with their schedules, so you do not miss the most important announcements carried out by Google.

Google Main Keynote | May 18 at 7:00 p.m.

The Google I / O 2021 main event It will take place on the same day, May 18, starting at 7:00 p.m. It will be the Google Keynote presented by Sundar Pichai and by the rest of the leaders of the different divisions of Google, with a duration close to two hours.

This Keynote will present the main news about Android, the Google Assistant and other services, as well as new products among which the Google Pixel 5a is expected.

It will also be the time of the Android 12 presentation and the launch of its beta version.

To prepare for the main Keynote of Google I / O 2021, you can take a look at the Keynote highlights from last edition of the fair:

“What’s New in Android” | May 18 at 10:30 p.m.

The Android development team engineering team will hold a session on the 18th at 10:30 p.m. -Spanish time-, where the operating system news arriving with their twelfth installment.

While it will be a session focused mainly on talking about news for developers, it is very likely that we can extract interesting information about the new features that will land on Android.

What’s new in the Google Assistant | May 19 at 6:45 pm

The Google Assistant is the point at which all the services and platforms of the Google ecosystem converge. As such, it will be one of the big stars of the developer fair.

In the event schedule, Google indicates that it will carry out the announcement of new products and featuresSo we can expect great things from this session.

Material Design news | May 19 at 7:15 p.m.

Everything indicates that, with Android 12, a major redesign of Google’s Material Design visual language. Many of the news will be reviewed in depth at the session held on May 19, presented by Bethany Fong and Christian Robertson.

How to update widgets

“The appearance of widgets will change in Android 12”. This is what Google announces in the description of this session, which by the way, can be view on demand anytime, anywhere.

In it, Google will show developers the necessary tools to create useful, visible and attractive widgets for Android and the assistant.

Wear news

At last the time has come; Google seems to have gotten serious with its platform for watches, and Google I / O 2021 will be the moment when WearOS will receive great news, and in which developers have at their disposal new tools with which to create increasingly useful applications. In the same way as the previous session, this one can be watch anytime, anywhere.

These are just some of the many sessions and events that will take place during Google I / O 2021, But they are not the only ones. Throughout the three days that the fair will last, we will attend many other presentations where great news of the main services of the company will be presented.

