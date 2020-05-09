This time we can enjoy proposals of terror, fight and action on PC, PS4 and Xbox One at no additional cost.

The free game fever does not stop on the second weekend of May. On this occasion we will have the opportunity to enjoy an assortment of adventures where there is no lack of terror and stealth, the fight of Dragon Ball, or the battle-royale of PUBG among many other proposals to download or try at no additional cost on PC, PS4 and Xbox One that, as usual every Friday, we present below.

Death Coming [PC]

Type: Describe it and keep it forever!

Epic Games Store gives these coming days an interesting independent proposal from NExT Studios that proposes us to play from the point of view of God and help death to complete daily tasks. As such, it will be necessary to harvest human souls in the style of the “Final Destination” franchise in a challenge that promises to be unique.

Type: Limited time trial

Next week Dragon Ball FighterZ will receive Goku Ultra Instinct among its new characters, but before Xbox One players thanks to the Xbox Live Gold Free Game Days will be able to play a few games on this beloved fighting video game from Arc System Works with the manganime characters.

Type: Describe it and keep it forever!

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 can be downloaded on PC, PS4 and Xbox One free of charge these coming days to enjoy a modern version of this classic of the industry. In it players are promised to gobble and run through mazes like never before thanks to new modes in which there are no missing bosses and other challenges.

Type: Limited time trial

Chicken dinner? PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, a great forerunner of the battle-royale fever in recent years, can be played for free on Xbox One so that you can begin to demonstrate your skills for survival on an island with 99 other rivals willing to rob us of such a long-awaited delicacy. Try for a limited time.

Type: Limited time trial

Another of the proposals of the Free Game Days is Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, one of the wildest open-world adventures we can recommend in which, as President of the United States, we must save the Earth from Emperor Zinyak with their superpowers and strange weapons. Nothing bad.

Showdown Bandit [PC]

Type: Describe it and keep it forever!

Steam also offers an opportunity to download Showdown Bandit, an interesting and colorful horror and stealth video game in an isometric perspective that encourages us to explore the darkest and most eerie corners of the place and discover the mysteries of what appears to be a puppet show. Available until June 1.

Do you want more?

Do you want more? Not enough for you with all these releases? Don’t hesitate to check our index with all the free games for May for subscribers of PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google’s Stadia service. On the other hand, other free games announced weeks ago are still available for download.

