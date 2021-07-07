6 Fall 2021 Jewelry Trends to Know – Cute Fall Jewelry Trends

Edward Berthelot.

Jewelry is such a simple way to dress up that tie-dye lounge set you’ve been wearing for a week straight, and you’ve probs thrown on some flashy earrings or a necklace before an important Zoom meeting. I know I have! With colder temps just a few months away, we’ve seen a bunch of pretty fall 2021 jewelry trends that are up and coming, from textured gold pieces to shoulder-dusting chandelier earrings. Whether you’re a minimalist or maximalist when it comes to accessories (or both!), There’s a trend in here for you that you can incorporate into your jewelry collection; plus, these styles will have you covered no matter what occasion you’re dressing for.

Here, six fall 2021 jewelry trends straight from the runways and where to shop them. And if you’re looking to wear something with them, peep all the fall 2021 fashion, bag, and shoe trends that are really popping up everywhere. Consider yourself covered for next season!

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

1 Sparkly Chandelier Earrings

With earrings this shimmery, you won’t need to wear any other jewels with your outfit.

Etro

two

Sparkly Chandelier Earrings

Gurnani Jody Earrings Deepa Gurnani shopbop.com

$ 60.00

You’ll be the life of the party in these super-sparkly fringe earrings!

3

Sparkly Chandelier Earrings

Sabrina Diamante Fringe Earrings Loeffler Randall revolve.com

If gold is more your style, try this pair from Loeffler Randall.

4 Thick Chokers

Remember choker necklaces? Same. We still love them, and instead of thin, dainty ones, try out ones in a thicker variation.

Fendi

5

Thick chokers

Enamel and Gold-Tone Choker ROXANNE ASSOULIN net-a-porter.com

$ 145.00

Want to add some color to your look? Try this choker in all the prettiest greens and golds.

6

Thick chokers

The Osaze Choker Oma The Label omathelabel.com

$ 79.00

A luxe gold choker will make any outfit look v sophisticated.

7 Single Earrings

It won’t look like you accidentally forgot to put one in. Mix and match or wear one solo. It’ll look so chic, promise.

Arthur Arbesser

8

Single Earrings

Hot Chili Earrings, Limited Edition Joey Baby joeybabynyc.com

$ 29.00

Wear this mismatched pair together or go for the full trend and wear one alone.

9

Single Earrings

Alphabet 14-Karat Gold Pearl Single Earring

This initial pearl earring makes a great personalized gift.

10 Long Chain Necklaces

A super-long chain necklace will add an extra pop to your fall outfit.

Ulla johnson

eleven

Long Chain Necklaces

Find Your Way Chain Link and 18K Gold Plated Medallion Lariat

A gold lariat can be so simple but so fun — especially with bold pendants on it.

12

Long Chain Necklaces

Forget Me Not Necklacearring Notte nottejewelry.com

$ 112.00

Besides the fact that this necklace is so pretty, it also can be worn as a lariat, a long necklace, or an earring. So cool, right ?!

13 Textured Metals

Add some texture to your jewels with a crushed metal look.

Alberta ferretti

14

Textured Metals

Crumpled Gold Hoop Earring Alexis Bittar alexisbittar.com

$ 78.00

Trade in your classic hoops for this crushed metal pair.

fifteen

Textured Metals

Mini Molten Hoop Earrings Missoma missoma.com

$ 64.00

If you’re into a daintier aesthetic, try a smaller pair like this one from Missoma.

16 Statement Earrings

You’ll have all eyes on you this season with this over-the-top trend.

Emporio armani

17

Statement Earrings

Trio Drops / Pink Opal, Blue Lace Agate, Mother of Pearl Octave Jewelry octavejewelry.com

$ 485.00

These earrings are an actual piece of art, NBD.

18

Statement Earrings

Topaz Humans Before Handles humansbeforehandles.com

$ 25.00

This crystal pearl duo is the perfect combination of cool and elegant.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below