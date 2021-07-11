6 Fall 2021 Bag Trends – Cute Fall ’21 Bag Trends

courtesy

This year, so many new bag trends have popped up alllll over the runways. The styles for the upcoming fall / winter season are super cute, and though this fall may feel like ages away, we simply couldn’t wait to highlight all these gorgeous designs, from chainlink straps to coin purse clasps and more. Whether you’re out and about in your sweatpants and want an accessory to dress up your comfy look or you’re looking to change up your style completely, there is definitely a bag trend that you’ll love to drool over (and wear, of course) below.

I’m not going to say I’m ready for summer to be over (because I’m DEFINITELY not), but I’m * somewhat * looking forward to the upcoming season just so I can wear some of these cool pieces! So keep scrolling to start shopping 6 of the best 2021 fall bag trends — and if you’re in the mood to peruse even more seasonal fashion, click the links for the shoe trends, jewelry trends, and overall fashion trends.

1 Quilting

Quilted textures are here to stay, and, boy, do they look cozy.

Heron preston

two

Quilting

Petite Bar Quilted Bag Think Royln saksfifthavenue.com

$ 144.00

A little cutie shoulder bag like this one is even better in a lilac shade.

Stand Studio carbon38.com

$ 430.00

Add a bright green bag to your closet this season, you’ll be happy you did!

4 Fluffy Textures

Liven up your purse game with a bit of texture, why don’t you?

Staud

5

Fluffy Textures

Teddy Crossbody – Cream Poketo garmentory.com

$ 58.00

Loving the round shape of this teddy crossbody bag.

6

Fluffy Textures

Half-Moon Eco Alter Shearling Flap Shoulder Bag Stella McCartney bergdorfgoodman.com

$ 592.00

A little shearling crossbody will keep you looking cool throughout any temps this fall.

7 Oversized Bags

I think this might just fit everything I need to get through the day.

Simon Miller

8

Oversized Bags

Vegan Puffin Tote Simon Miller simonmillerusa.com

$ 350.00

This bag will hold everything you could possibly want to bring with you, and then some.

9

Oversized Bags

Large filippo bag Yvonne Kone yvonnekone.com

$ 891.00

From fitting your laptop to your lunch, a tan tote like this is the MVP.

10 Chain Straps

Thick chainlink straps add some edge and shine to any purse.

Private Policy

eleven

Chain Straps

We Fashion Shoulder Bag, Pink Saffiano House of Want amazon.com

$ 49.00

A geometric shaped bag is a must have, especially in a color this pretty!

12

Chain Straps

Bowen Bag | Aqua Blue Brandon Blackwood brandonblackwood.com

$ 265.00

Wear this baby blue bag short or long; it’ll make a statement either way.

13 Coin Purse Closures

The retro coin purse is back and, honestly, it’s all you need to take with you for a quick errand.

Coach

14

Coin Purse Closures

Lacey Soft Frame Clutch Zac Zac Posen revolve.com

$ 395.00

Dress up your fall ‘fits with an elegant clutch that includes an additional chain strap.

fifteen

Coin Purse Closures

Blair Bun Clutch Serpui revolve.com

$ 359.00

A cream-colored crossbody with bright gold accents will go with any look.

16 Woven Bags

This interlaced weaving technique looks like a dang work of art.

AWAKE Mode

17

Woven bags

Maze Bag – Ice

This baby blue bag will look so good for your nights out this season.

18

Woven Bags

Recycled Jersey Peju Obasa pejuobasa.com

£ 70.00

A belt bag made of woven recycled jersey is both unique and functional.

