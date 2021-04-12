6 facts you think you know about coffee that are totally wrong



Coffee is packed with powerful antioxidants that protect the body from a long list of chronic and degenerative diseases.

Photo: Image by Karolina Grabowska on Pixabay / Pixabay

Coffee is one of the most popular and consumed beverages around the world. Its popularity is indisputable as are its health benefits, it is a treasure trove of antioxidants and one of nature’s most powerful natural stimulants. In a way, you’re in the minority if you’re not pouring yourself at least one cup of coffee every day, as suggested by a 2020 survey led by Statista: Americans consume an average of 1.87 cups of coffee a day. Such fame has awakened all kinds of beliefs, in fact according to experts there are many “truths” that we take for granted about coffee and that are often wrong. We invite you to discover 6 of the most common coffee myths that people have believed for years You’ll be surprised!

1. Diabetics cannot drink coffee

For years it has been said that coffee is a counterproductive drink for people with diabetes and this is a completely false belief. In fact, drinking more coffee significantly reduces the risk of a person developing diabetes, there is information supported by experts in which it is found that the risk of suffering from type 2 diabetes is reduced by a 7% simply by drinking a cup of coffee a day. Medical experts recommend that people more prone to developing diabetes add a cup of coffee to their day, even for decaffeinated coffee, which is associated with the same diabetes-lowering effects. Great news for those sensitive to caffeine! The most important thing is to consume black coffee and avoid adding added sugar, syrups or creams.

2. Instant coffee has no health benefits

The biggest myth in the world of coffee? Undoubtedly the beliefs that revolve around instant coffee, some people believe that instant coffee due to the way it is processed, loses the natural beneficial compounds of coffee, however this is not true. What could happen is the following: in its natural presentation, coffee is related to a exceptional antioxidant contentwhereas instant coffee may not contain as high a concentration as freshly brewed organic coffee. Perhaps to a lesser degree, but instant coffee does contain antioxidants; in terms of flavor it will depend on the tastes of each person.

3. Coffee dehydrates

Much has been said about the positive effects of coffee on weight loss. Among its main benefits related to weight loss are its diuretic properties and that are usually related to possible dehydration. However, since it is a liquid, the diuretic effects are balanced by the amount of water it contains and therefore it is not dehydrating as such. In fact, there is a proven study published in PLOS One, in which researchers looked at the blood and urine of participants who drank coffee or an equivalent amount of water over a period of three days and found no significant differences in hydration levels.

4. You should not drink coffee before physical activity

We have good news for sports lovers: coffee is a performance enhancer, also known as an ergogenic aid. Based on this, there are scientific references that support the benefits of adding caffeine before or during exercise, athletes can see a increase in physical and mental performance. In addition, it has been shown that they can notice a decrease in pain and the perception of fatigue during exercise, less effort than perceived, better performance in resistance and high intensity training and even a greater capacity for concentration and concentration. The golden rule recommended by specialists to really get your benefits in this area: is to consume 2 to 6 milligrams of caffeine per kg of body weightSo for a 150-pound person 1 to 3 cups of coffee brewed 1 hour before physical activity is perfect.

5. Coffee drinks represent empty calories

Today we know that sweetened beverages are a lethal enemy of good health and body weight, in general everything that is derived from a processed origin will be highly harmful. Based on this, most nutritionists know that the habit of consuming a 300 calorie latte daily is not entirely healthy when we are looking to lose weight or achieve other wellness goals. However, that does not mean that all coffee drinks are prohibited, that is, coffee alone is very low in calories, a cup of black coffee contains approximately 1 calorie. Therefore, the problem is not the coffee, but what we usually add to it. A good and very on-trend recommendation that supports our wellness goals is the trend “proffee” = protein + coffee. Protein powder is the perfect ally for creating a delicious latte packed with satisfying protein, rather than flavored syrups that will spike blood sugar levels. It is the perfect drink to consume as a snack, before exercise or as a rich dessert in the afternoon.

6. Coffee is not healthy

Practically everything in excess is bad, including coffee, however that is practically its only limitation for health: consuming it in high quantities. The truth is that coffee is incredibly healthy and beneficial, it is loaded with some powerful nutrients: it contains antioxidants, potassium, niacin and magnesium. In a very surprising way, experts have found that coffee is the main source of antioxidants in the American diet Believe it or not! Therefore drinking coffee has been associated with a lower risk of suffering from certain types of cancer, type 2 diabetes, reduces the chances of developing metabolic disease, liver disease, Parkinson’s disease and is even a good ally against depression and Alzheimer’s.

