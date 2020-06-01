Since the Coronavirus pandemic was declared, one of the sectors of the economy most affected has been retail, especially physical retail, that is, street stores and malls around the world. Given this scenario, large retailers and merchants in general needed to invest in new sales formats and different customer service channels.

Still seen by many only as a way to keep the brand memory with the public, updating it on news from the portfolio and content related to the business universe, social networks have definitely consolidated during this period as a powerful sales tool. Called Social Selling, the technique of generating leads and selling through social networks is not exactly new and has been gaining supporters for some years, but in times of social distance, it has gained even more relevance.

Brazil is one of the countries that most uses social networks to do business and could not be different. According to several companies, the country is in the top 5 in number of users of the main social networks in the world: it is the second largest market for Pinterest, Instagram and WhatsApp, the third largest market for Facebook and fourth for LinkedIn. It also ranks second in the ranking of countries that spend more time on social networks, second only to the Philippines, with an average of 225 minutes of use per day.

“Social Selling does not mean simply creating an account on any network and making random publications, or else creating a sales group on WhatsApp to get results. It is necessary to plan exactly what will be disclosed and, above all, to have clear objectives regarding the use of this type of tool. In addition, it is necessary to understand which networks exactly the public is in and what their relationship with these channels is, to better understand if activating them when using these networks is the best strategy. “, says Thiago Gonçalves , General Director of LATAM Operations at Pipedrive.

Below, it’s worth checking out six essential tips to start a successful Social Selling strategy:

1. Where is the consumer?

The first step towards an effective sales strategy on social networks is to invest time studying who the focus customer is, what type of content they consume and, mainly, which media they use the most when looking for a particular product or service.

A good tactic is to list the last 10 sales and visit the profile of those who made the purchase decision. Having a CRM to help organize the list of customers and prospects, their emails, social networks and other information, can help a lot at this point.

It is important to analyze who buyers interact with and which groups they participate in. Before producing any content, it is essential to understand what your main difficulties are and how the product or service offered by you can help them succeed.

2. Fit social media into the sales funnel

If there is no direct control over something, it is not possible to change it, so if there is still no design of the sales process, this needs to be done as soon as possible. In addition, it is extremely important to take the time to study when social networks best fit into the funnel, based on the information collected about the public.

With that in mind, it will be even easier to understand what type of content or ad should be done and when, and what will be the best way to approach the customer.

3. Prepare content according to the audience

It is essential that the content is consistent with the moment when customers are in the sales cycle. One tip is to switch the content between more basic and advanced messages – targeting the simplest content for people who are learning about the topic and more in-depth content for those already in the decision-making process.

4. Generate value before selling

Social Selling is exactly like networking: it is necessary to create value to ask for anything in return. That is, the focus must always be on building the relevance of a company with the audience to offer new products and services.

5. Consistency is everything

After defining the profile of the target audience and the direction for the next step, it is time to define the frequency of publication of the content for these people. At this stage, it is extremely important to be consistent, with a clear line of posts and to win consumer loyalty. A good comparison for this stage is the TV programs, because just like them, customers must create the habit of following periodic sales publications.

6. Understand the return

Like any commercial strategy, the use of Social Selling must be done with metrics to visualize the results and again a CRM platform, such as Pipedrive, can help to visualize whether the strategy is successful or not.

Defining the objectives that the sales team must reach on social networks is necessary to, from that, trace the metrics that will be used in the analysis. Many social networks offer monthly or weekly updates of your results, and a good observation can identify any communication failure to change course or have a sign that your business is on the right track.

