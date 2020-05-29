In some special editions, the video game seems the least important.

In recent years, the launch of practically any video game has been accompanied by severaleditions that bring gifts, merchandise or additional content. We can find them in a very diverse price range: some barely exceed a few euros the value of the title, while others add one, two and even three zeros to the final figure.

We recently saw a very special one: the Legends Edition of Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, which offers usa foosballfor 1,999 euros. Taking advantage of how much it has attracted attention, we have decided to reviewthe most expensive editions we’ve ever seen, and the price of one of them is seven figures! Do not miss the extras that some include.

Parkour classes and a dead man at homeThe My Apocalypse Edition of the fantastic Dying Light was very peculiar due to the variety of incentives it offered: parkour classes, a trip to Techland headquarters in Poland, our face characterized in-game and an ostentatious figure of a life-size zombie , in addition to various peripherals and four copies of the title. Its price?

Price: $ 250,000.

Lots of horsepower (hp)We illustrate the GRID 2 Mono Edition with the photo of a supercar because it is the only thing that justifies its almost $ 200,000 in value. Yes, this edition brought with it a BAC Mono of more than 300 hp and less than 600 kg in weight. It reaches 270 km / h and at the British firm’s factory it would surely have told us how to change the oil, since a visit to it was also included.

Price: almost $ 200,000.

A trip to the starsThe Saints Row IV Super Dangerous Wad Wad Edition was crazy, as simple as that. We honestly don’t know if it was a fair price, but keep an eye on everything that included: a trip to space, a cosmetic surgery operation, a Lamborghini Gallardo, several trips with all expenses paid, luxurious leisure activities … Maybe it was even cheap.

Price: $ 1,000,000

An outfit to hunt demonsDevil May Cry V has been one of the great returns of the present generation, and Capcom celebrated it in style by offering several special editions. The most expensive included Dante’s coat for a price of 8,000 euros, while the most affordable? They were the ones that bet on Nero’s (5,400 euros) and V’s, the cheapest of all.

Price: $ 4,600

Leon’s jacketThe clothing that recreates the clothing of our favorite characters has become a claim among collectors. Capcom was already aware of this and opted to offer a leather jacket exactly the same as that of Leon S. Kennedy, the protagonist of the adventure, as the main incentive of the Premium Edition of Resident Evil 6.

Price: $ 1,300

The table football of the championsThe most recent we have at our disposal. Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions has several editions for sale, and the most striking is the Legends Edition. It costs two thousand euros that are justified by a foosball table with game designs. Seeing tactics like the hawk’s shot or the infernal catapult, will we accept our rival to do the ‘grinder’?

Price: $ 1,999

