6 Crypto-Focused Songs You May Not Have Heard

While the cryptocurrency industry is primarily focused on technology and data, the people who inhabit our sector are not lacking in creativity. This is seen not only in the various solutions and inventions they create, but also in their artistic (and often humorous) works.

Over the years, folks in the crypto space have created songs based on distributed technology, as well as their jokes and humor. Some of these songs are parodies of top hits, replaced by crypto lyrics, while others are originals exclusive to the digital asset industry.

Here are several crypto-focused songs worth listening to.

“Bitcoin please go to the moon”

A classic in the crypto space, “Bitcoin pls go to moon” came after Bitcoin (BTC) fell significantly in price after its 2017 bull run. YouTube channel 1thousandx posted this lyrical work on November 6, 2018 The song urges Bitcoin to go up in price and “stop sidelining now.” At the time of the song, Bitcoin was trading more than $ 10,000 below its all-time high near $ 20,000, and had been consolidating in that range for a remarkable period of time, according to data from TradingView. The song featured sentiments from crypto industry personalities Michael Novogratz and Tone Vays.

“Banksters Paradise (a Bitcoin song)”

A song posted by the YouTube channel Renegade Investor, “Banksters Paradise (A Bitcoin Song)” is a parody of Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise”. The parody details the world as a playground for bankers amid an atmosphere of money printing and inflation, pointing towards Bitcoin as a solution.

“BLOCKCHAINIAN RHAPSODY”

Queen’s song “Bohemian Rhapsody” is one of the most popular lyrical works in the world. A YouTube channel known as Crypto Karaoke made a parody of the crypto-centric tune. “Bull markets are coming, bull markets are leaving, HODL high, HODL low”, the lyrics of the song include, unlike the original song line: “Easy come, easy go, little high, little low”. The revamped line pays homage to HODL, a popular term in the crypto space. Although the term does not have a set definition, it is generally used to refer to holding assets regardless of market fluctuations.

“Old Town Road (Bitcoin version)”

YouTuber Lil Bubble has carved out a niche for himself by parodying crypto songs. The creator has made numerous song parodies based on the crypto industry. Music videos often feature a person dancing in a spacesuit, a reference to common industry imagery of assets going “to the moon.”

The YouTuber’s most popular song in terms of views on the social media platform is his rendition of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.” The parody comically touches on the struggles of investing and keeping assets in the crypto space during lows.

“HODL GANG”

Music artist Chris Record has posted a lot of different content on his YouTube channel, Chris Record TV, including some musical works. Although it does not focus directly on crypto, the channel has posted some music crypto creations. One such video turns Lil Pump’s song “Gucci Gang” into a Bitcoin rap remix titled “HODL GANG.” Released in December 2017, near the peak of the previous crypto bull market, the song talks about various aspects of investing in cryptocurrencies, the history of cryptocurrencies, etc.

“BITCONNECT EDM REMIX”

Now gone, Bitconnect was a crypto scam that prevailed during the cryptocurrency bull run of 2017. Bitconnect hosted an event in which Carlos Matos, one of the project’s investors, delivered a speech that began with exuberant chants, screams, and a overall hilarious show. Subsequently, the speech was turned into content worthy of a meme. Through his YouTube channel, music artist Dylan Locke made an electronic dance music, or EDM, song based on Matos’s speech.

These are just a few examples of the industry’s creative comedic and musical talent. As cryptocurrencies continue to gain widespread attention, we can only hope that sweet hues will continue to proliferate for years to come.