Numerous protests broke out in the US after the death of George Floyd.

In the weeks after George Floyd’s death, much has been said about African Americans’ long struggle against racial discrimination in the United States.

57 years have passed in August since civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. led « The March on Washington for Work and Freedom » to demand racial justice. It was then when he gave his famous speech « I have a dream » (« I have a dream … »).

Since then, how much has the situation for African Americans progressed?

one. Heritage family

In 2016, according to the latest available data, the average wealth of a white family was almost seven times higher than that of a black family in the US.

The gap in economic resources between whites and blacks was greater in 2016 than in 1983, when the data on black family wealth were first collected.

Average family wealth in the US by race, 1963-2016. . There is no data between 1963 and 1983. The ‘non-white’ distinction has only been available since 1983 ..

In the 1960s, the data collected had brought « non-whites » together into one category.

The disparity was at a level similar to that of the most recent data, as white families had approximately seven times more wealth on average than non-white families.

Brookings Institute researchers say: « The wealth gap reflects a society that does not have or offer equal opportunities for all its citizens. »

Martin Luther King Jr. led « The March on Washington for Work and Freedom » in 1963.

Wealth is calculated by a family’s assets, such as a house or savings, less its debts.

Inheritance represents about 4% of annual household income in the US, so generational inequalities continue to have an impact and black families tend to inherit less.

In 2016, the average net worth of a white family was more than $ 700,000 more than that of an average black family.

2. Poverty

Although the disparity in resources remains significant, African Americans have improved their economic situation compared to the 1960s.

A smaller proportion than ever live in poverty, according to the latest data.

In 2018, the poverty rate among African-Americans was 20.8%, about half of what it had been in 1966.

The white poverty rate has remained relatively stable.

There are 8.9 million African Americans living in poverty, according to the latest data from the US Census Bureau.

Poverty in the USA It is measured by calculating whether the total income of a family is less than the cost of its needs.

If so, all people in that family are considered to be in poverty.

3. Higher education

College-level education is another area in which progress has been made since the 1960s.

More African-Americans completed four years of higher education in 2019 than ever before: 26% compared to just 4% in 1962.

Higher education by race, between 1962 and 2019. Percentage of people who completed four or more years of college. .

White Americans’ college achievements have also increased since the 1960s, but at about half the speed.

4. Unemployment

The African American unemployment rate hit a record low of 5.5% in September 2019, but it has skyrocketed due to the major impact of the covid-19 crisis on the US economy.

Before this, the unemployment rate for whites had been about half that of blacks since records began in the 1970s.

The recent increase in job loss has also disproportionately affected African Americans: their unemployment rate is 3.5% higher than that of the general population.

5. Wages

Nor has there been much movement in the disparity between the wages of white and black Americans.

The average income of black households is just over 60% of the total income of white households.

This disparity has hardly changed in the past 50 years.

African-American wages have increased, but more or less in line with white wages.

The current average salary, adjusted for inflation, has approximately the same purchasing power as it did 40 years ago.

6. Representation in Congress

There has been progress in African-American representation in politics, to the point that the current US Congress. it is the most diverse in the history of the country.

The Congress, made up of the House of Representatives and the Senate, has 55 African-American members, compared to 50 in the previous period.

As voting rights expanded during the civil rights movement, the number of black lawmakers increased.

Lauren Underwood became the youngest African-American woman to be elected to the U.S. Congress, in 2019, at age 32.

The first elected Congress of the 1960s had only four African-American members, but by the end of the decade, there were 11.

This number has continued to grow and has more than doubled since the beginning of the 1990s.

