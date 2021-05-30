6 best western series and westerns from Netflix and HBO

Have you ever dreamed of being a cowboy? Then you will enjoy these western series and westerns from Netflix and HBO,

The era of the Wild West was so interesting that movies and series on this theme continue to be produced to this day. However, they are not too many and not all of them are good enough to catch you. For this same reason, today we will tell you what they are the 6 best western series and westerns of Netflix and HBO.

The jeans series are packed with excitement, action and pure entertainment both for you and for the whole family. If you wanted to have a good time enjoying a good series of cowboys on Netflix and HBO, then you have come to the right place.

The 6 best cowboy series you can watch on Netflix and HBO

You are about to see a list of the 7 best western series that you can see right now. If you were looking for something more futuristic, better see this post with 7 series set in the Netflix and HBO space that you will love. Either way, you can be sure that any Netflix or HBO western series that you discover under these lines will have what it takes to make you enjoy yourself.

Westworld

Westworld is a western series that you can see on HBO very different from all those you have been able to see previously. Why? Because it is an amusement park, giant in size and full of robots with artificial intelligences that allow them to act on their own.

We are talking about a series set in the Wild West and science fiction in which it faces technology with human fear of being destroyed by machines, Machines created by your own hands!

Year: 2016 Seasons: 3 Episodes available: 28 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Godless

Godless is an interesting Netlfix cowboy series that only has seven episodes. This tells the story of La Belle, a town in the midst of a violent confrontation between Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels) his gang and his pupil Roy Goode (Jack O’Connell).

Goode arrives at the ranch of the protagonist Alice (a widow who lives isolated from society a few miles from town) who will welcome you and help you recover. During your stay at the ranch, you will realize why I got there and you will delve into a Wild West story that is sure to hook you.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 7 Approximate duration: 62 minutes

Damnation

Damnation is a Netflix cowboy series that takes you to America in the 1930s. Here you will follow the life of Seth Davenport: a supposed priest from a small farm town in Iowa, who is actually a revolutionary with a thirst for revenge against the established power.

It is one that exposes America’s humble population from the Great Depression and their attempt to emerge from ruin while big businessmen take advantage of their position. Damnation is full of hard-working wrestling plots in the days of the old west.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 10 Approximate duration: 43 minutes

Deadwood

Deadwood, without exaggeration, is one of the best western series you can see in your life. This series available on HBO has more than 30 episodes and is set in the United States at the end of the 19th century, at the time of the gold rush. Deadwood shows you a city in the middle of nowhere that attracts hustlers and bandits looking to exploit gold deposits discovered.

A series set in historical events in which you can see characters that emerge through organization and coexistence. If you were looking for a realistic, multi-episode western, then Deadwood will enchant you.

Year: 2004 Seasons: 3 Episodes available: 36 Approximate duration: 55 minutes

Longmire

Longmire is a modern western series available on Netflix that was developed by John Coveny and Hunt Baldwin. It is based on the ‘Walt Longmire Mysteries’, a series of novels by the best-selling author, Craig Johnson. The plot revolves around a sheriff named Walt Longmire, from the fictional Absaroka County, Wyoming, and how it solves major crimes within its jurisdiction.

Year: 2012 Seasons: 6 Episodes available: 63 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

The Ranch

While Netflix’s western series have a reputation for being passionate, violent, and aggressive, The Ranch is the only comedy series you’ll see on this list. It explores the life of the Bennets, who they live on a ranch and do whatever it takes to improve their situation.

On the surface, it sounds like just another comedy series, but it’s a fun kind of modernization that the western genre got. What’s more, incorporates many similar elements from old west stories. A different and fun western!

