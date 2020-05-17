Today the consumption of medicinal plants is a great ally to strengthen the immune system and protect it from the appearance of viruses and bacteria. They have great power to interrupt viral replication and improve immunity

Thousands of years ago plants have been used to treat various diseases, ancient civilizations discovered its great therapeutic benefits and thanks to this they are considered a fundamental element of traditional Chinese and Hindu medicine. Its content in phytochemicals has made them an extraordinary natural alternative to the conventional medicine methods or as a good complement to combat various diseases more vigorously, especially the viral infections. Are natural treatments with extraordinary virtues and they enjoy the great advantage of not having side effects. They have the peculiarity of being able to be used in the form of tinctures, infusions or capsulesAnother wonder is that many of them are common throughout the Mediterranean region and can be used in the kitchen as is the case of basil, sage and rosemary.

Exists an immense variety of plants however this time we will do special mention in those that stand out for acting as excellent antimicrobial agents and also some of them contribute great antiviral qualities. Today derived from the coronavirus pandemic topics like immune system function and how vulnerable we can be before the attack of any virus, have been the perfect pretext so we can start drinking better health decisions and choose habits that lead us to a better lifestyle.

Meet our selection of 6 of the most powerful medicinal plants, who stand out for being magnificent natural antiviralshave anti-inflammatory benefits Thank you to your phytochemical components and their aromatic oils, they are the perfect ally for promote immunity.

1. Oregano

Oregano is one of the older medicinal plants, that is why for many years it has been highly valued for its healing qualities. In general they are attributed great digestive, carminative, antioxidant and expectorant properties; However, the one that attracts the most attention is found in antiviral activity, this is largely due to its content in a plant compound called carvacrol. It is recommended consume fresh and powdered in healthy dishes like soups, salads, legumes, sauces and all kinds of stews.

Oregano. / Photo: Pxhere

2. Sage

Sage belongs to the mint family and it has been a key ingredient in all kinds of herbal medicine remedies and natural medicine, It is a aromatic plant which has been used for many years in natural medicine to treat various viral infections. Among the aspects that stand out the most in his chemical composition their anti-inflammatory benefits They help to attack all kinds of pain, such as rheumatic, joint and muscle pain. Their antiviral benefits, are due to its content in compounds called safficinolids found on its leaves and stem. There are several Investigation work they point her out as a powerful remedy to combat human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1), which can lead to AIDS. The best recommendation for consumption is as an infusion, considering Intake 4 to 6 sage leaves in tea per day.

Sage. / Photo: Shutterstock

3. Basil

Basil is one of the most important ingredients of Mediterranean cuisine and it is that it is one of the most exquisite medicinal plants for use in the kitchen, there are several types included sweet varieties or “holy” basil from India, for many years in various cultures have been used to combat some major viral infections. It has been proven that the sweet basil extracts contain compounds like apigenin and ursolic acid they have powerful effects against viruses like herpes, hepatitis and enterovirus. Usually its chemical compounds make it unique and they are the best ally for strengthen the immune systemand since they favor antibody production that fight infections. At the same time it has painkiller benefits that help combat all kinds of aches, fever, cough, allergies, and asthma. The recommendation is consume fresh basil Jannsaladas, soups or ceviches, It is also perfect for sauces, meat and pasta marinades.It can also be added as a good touch of flavor in waters, green juices and smoothies.

Fresh basil / Photo: Shutterstock

4. Rosemary

Thanks to active principles that contains rosemary is related to wonderful therapeutic properties among which stand out as a powerful antisepticantispasmodic flavoringpurifying stomach stimulant, carminative, cholagogue –Facilitates the expulsion of bile–, diuretic or hypotensive. Among its most valuable virtues is its special content in a plant compound called oleanolic acid who has shown a great antiviral activity. The recommendation is to use it for cooking, it is a powerful ingredient for sauces and marinades.

Rosemary honey./ Photo: Shutterstock

5. Ginger

Ginger is an Asian root which tops the list of plants with greater healing benefits and it really benefits many conditions and diseases. It is one of the most indispensable products when we talk about all kinds of home remedies, To treat digestive conditions, colds, is a powerful anti-inflammatory and strengthens the immune system. Thanks to its high content in plant compounds, gingerols and zingerone is has a impressive antiviral activity. The best recommendation is to consume it as natural infusion considering having a cup before main meals, it’s also wonderful for juices, smoothies and all kinds of soups.

Ginger. / Photo: Shutterstock

6. Ginseng

For centuries, ginseng has been one of the essential natural elements in traditional chinese medicine, many positive effects on its consumption have been demonstrated, among the main ones is its anti-inflammatory power, its benefits for brain function, fights diabetes and the erectile dysfunction. It has been shown to be particularly effective in fight viruses, it also contains compounds called ginsenosides they possess antiviral effects against the norovirus and coxsackievirus, which are associated with various serious illnesses. The recommendation is to consume it in capsules with powder extract, it is best to ingest them in the morning with a good green juice or healing shakes.

Ginseng. / Photo: Shutterstock

