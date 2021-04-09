6 Arab inventions that we use every day and whose origin you did not know

From the first institutions of higher education to bar soap, these are some Arab contributions and inventions to the contemporary world.

By its etymological root, science means knowledge in Latin. In this logic, a scientist is one who I produced, created, possessed knowledge. However, when one thinks historically of those dedicated to knowing, much is said about the ineffable European scholars. Generally, from the academies of the powerful powers of the West. This Eurocentric bias leaves aside an ancient tradition of Arab scientists and inventors, whose contributions contribute to the flow of everyday life without us noticing them:

First university

In 859 AD, a wealthy Arab woman was the first to found a university. It was called Fatima Al-Fihri and, with the resources of his family of merchants, he opened the doors of the Al-Qarawiyyin University in Fez, from present-day Morocco. It originally started as a mosque “for educational purposes”, in which Islamic studies, mathematics, astronomy and health sciences were taught.

Today, the institution persists as a properly established university — and in functions. According to UNESCO, it is the oldest house of studies on record. In addition, it has one of the richest and most diverse libraries in the Middle East, which is open for students and teachers to access freely.

Algebra

Today, the Arab scientist is considered Mohammed ibn Musa al-Khwarizmi like the common grandfather of computer science. This is so because he developed, for the first time in history, algebra: the basis of mathematical algorithms. In addition to this, he established the Arabic numeral system, which the West inherited in its entirety.

From his studies, the algebra as a separate exact science. Originally, it comes from the Arabic word “Al-jabr”, and many of its theoretical postulates – such as reduction, completing the square, and canceling like terms. are still being studied today.

Fountain pen

Al-Tamimi is credited with inventing the fountain pen, a essential element for precious calligraphy in the Arab world. With him begin the registers of fountain pens, from a volume that he wrote himself with his technical development: Kitab al-Majalis wa ‘l-musayarat (973 AD).

The strict requirements of the time to write edicts and official documents did not allow the ink to spread on the parchments. For this reason, Al-Tamimi invented a device that will not leave annoying stains over handwritten texts. The idea was simple: a pen containing a ink capsule inside, so that I could go down with the force of gravity without dirtying the paper.

Check

One of the most common bank transactions today it was devised by an Arab scientist with an unknown name. There is a record that the original word to refer to this document was “saqq“, And that it was widely used in the ancient Arab world.

In the same way, it is known that it was a way to facilitate the sale of products in large-scale commercial exchanges. In addition to facilitating trade, it was a safer way to transport significant amounts of money, without bringing it in cash or gold doubloons. Some of the 9th century Arabic checks are preserved as evidence of Baghdad-China relations, for example.

Coffee

One of the most popular myths to explain the birth of the relationship between human beings and the coffee dates from the 9th century, in Ethiopia. A goat herder named Khalid is said to have observed his cattle chewing fruits straight from the pod. In this way, he decided to test them. Eventually he got ready to boil them.

This is how, with the passage of time, the drink became popular and reached the entire Arab world. It did not come to the Western world until 1650, when a Turkish merchant established the first coffee shop in London, England. Since then, it is perhaps the most popular drink in the world.

Bar soap

It is known that the Babylonians were the first to use a soap-like material 2,000 years before our era. However, the first to ddevelop bar soap as we know it today they were Arab scientists and inventors. The earliest records we have date from the Islamic Golden Age, when vegetable elements were combined with sodium, aromatics and olive oil.

This key development for the contemporary cosmetics industry is attributed to a Persian scholar: Zakariya al-Razi, who wrote something similar to a cookbook with the formulas for your solid soaps. Thereafter, the Arab world exported this item to all its commercial inputs, as a exotic hygiene item for other civilizations.

