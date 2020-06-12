Excessive sugar consumption is one of the eating habits that most affects health. It is worth recognizing the warning signs that the body sends and attacking them

Statistics don’t lie and they’re shocking the average American is estimated to consume 17 teaspoons of sugar a day, which can be obtained from all kinds of processed products how soda, candy, cookies and other baked goods and also of the consumption of foods apparently healthy and without sugar as is the case of yogurt, Some cereals and the big wave.

In recent years one of the main health issues has been to emphasize the close connection that exists between diet and health status, that is why it has been one of the most relevant topics and studied in recent years. And that is why various specialists in nutrition and medicine coincide in the Negative effects of the excessive consumption of harmful substances for health, as in the case of added sugars, sodium and refined flours.

Negative effects of added sugar:

What happens with added sugars goes beyond its high calorie content, it is a substance that does not offer any kind of nutrients and that in excess is related to serious health consequences. Among which stand out major chronic diseases as is the case of the obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and inclusive certain types of cancer.

The declared enemy is a product called high fructose corn syrup, it is one of the most used ingredients in processed products and although it apparently improves the taste of food, it is said to contribute to worsening the health condition of a lot of people. Among its main effects it stands out for leading to a medical condition known as insulin resistance which is considered a precursor to type 2 diabetes, fatty liver and cardiovascular diseases. That is why it is worth learn to recognize the alert messages the body sends, find out about the main signs indicating that you had a sweet time.

6 signs about excessive sugar consumption:

1. Extreme fatigue

It has some false belief in which is considered sugar as a good ally for increase energy levelsThis is largely due to its high calorie content. However what really happens is that blood glucose levels rise dramatically and in the same way they go down, that is why these spikes in blood sugar all they do is precipitate the organism and there is a very heavy fatigue. At the same time excessive sugar intake is related to decreasing the production of a hormone called orexin that is responsible for keeping us awake. The recommendation is to obtain energy from the consumption of slow absorbing carbohydrates, which provide strength and keep blood glucose levels stable.

2. Be excessive

The body reacts in different ways to high sugar levelsr and one of the main signs is that increases urine output, this is because the body struggles for get rid of excess glucose. It is very normal for this imbalance to result in excessive thirst, which is presented as a mechanism of defense of the organism to Pprevent dehydration. It is proven that people who consume a lot of sugar are very prone to dehydration.

3. Concentration problems

Sugars are found in more foods than you think, which is why after overeating many people experience low energy and feel dizzy or disoriented This is due to ups and downs who suffers from blood sugar level, derived from it the brain doesn’t get enough glucose and this deteriorates the main cognitive functions especially concentration, learning and memory.

4. Weak immune system

One of the infallible signs that occur with excess sugar is a depressed immune system It presents with various symptoms. Among the main ones is to suffer constant illnesses, one of the great reasons is that a sugar-rich diet It is normally characterized by being accompanied by a poor and poorly balanced diet. The immune system depends on the obtaining essential nutrients to function and by not obtaining them the organism prevents cells attack bacteria that make us sick.

5. Skin conditions

Many associate chocolate with skin conditions especially the acne; What you should know is that these types of conditions are not due to cocoa, the responsible is sugar. Various studies have verified that foods with high glycemic index as is the case of desserts and sweetsinfluence the inflammation. It’s normal that the skin becomes dry, than impurities are present, conditions like eczema and others, broadly this is because the increase in insulin causes the activity of the sebaceous glands and the inflammatory processes in the dermis.

6. Dependence or addiction to sweet foods

Sugar is a highly addictive substance and it is very normal that a constant need to consume sweet food, this does not mean a sugar deficiency (as many call it); is a sign indicating that from consuming it so much we became addicted. What happens like any addictive food is that sugar increases dopamine production, the hormone that is related to pleasure.