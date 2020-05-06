6.9 earthquake in Indonesia surprised its inhabitants while they slept. | PHOTO: EMSC

A strong 6.9 earthquake degrees on the Richter scale whipped in Indonesia and surprised its inhabitants while they slept, generating panic, and causing them to scream and flee their homes to get to safety.

According to the European Center for Mediterranean Seismology (EMSC), the 6.9 earthquake it happened at a depth of 73 miles in the Banda Sea in Indonesia, and it felt so strong, it woke up the community, forcing them to run to the streets.

“People were asleep, we screamed. People ran from the earthquake, the beds shook, ” said Oce Karmomyana, adding that no damage had been caused.

Meanwhile, the United States Geological Survey determined that the quake occurred 128 miles northwest of the nearest city, Saumlaki, which, probably damaged the structures.

Although the earthquake did not appear to cause severe damage, nor did it raise the tsunami alarm, it did caused great panic among residents for its potency.

After the telluric movement of almost 7 degrees, followed by some other moderate tremors, which did not cause a major problem, despite the fact that Indonesia is the so-called Ring of Fire, an area that is quite prone to earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis.

Recall that in 2004, the island suffered a powerful 9.5 earthquake on the west coast of northern Sumatra, which would cause a tsunami with waves up to more than 30 meters, which left more than 226 thousand deaths on the shores of the Indian Ocean, 126 thousand of these in Indonesia.

In 2018, a tsunami also hit Palu, on the island of Sulawesi, ending the lives of thousands of people and extensive damage.

