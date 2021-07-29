6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Alaska

A powerful 8.2 earthquake struck the Alaska Peninsula in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the Honolulu Star Advertiser, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center listed the magnitude as 8.1 but the United States Geological Survey said the earthquake was a magnitude 8.2 and struck 56 miles southeast of Perryville, Alaska.

Tsunami warnings were initially issued for Hawaii and the Alaskan shores but were lifted, it was confirmed.

“Based on all available data, this earthquake may have generated a tsunami that could be destructive in coastal areas even far from the epicenter,” said PTWC.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should have been widely felt by almost everyone in the epicenter area. It could have caused slight to moderate damage.

Moderate shaking likely occurred in Perryville, Chignik Lake, and Sandpoint.