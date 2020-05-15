15 minutes. A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck a remote part of western Nevada early Friday morning. The quake was felt from Salt Lake City in Utah to the Central Valley of California.

The tremor occurred around 4 a.m., very close to the border with the state of California, in an isolated part of Nevada near Tonopah, about 120 miles southeast of Carson City. This was stated by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) quoted by NBC News.

The initial telluric movement struck approximately 4.7 miles deep, the USGS said. It caused at least 6 aftershocks, including two with a magnitude of around 5.4.

“It is a very good size earthquake,” USGS geophysicist Randy Baldwin said Friday, NBC News reported. In his opinion, “it is difficult to say whether there will be any damage.”

“It is a fairly remote area, but it is an active area,” said the expert. “There are faults running through this entire area.”

The Mineral County Police Headquarters reported some damage to Interstate 95 near Tonopah. However, there were no immediate reports of significant damage or injury.

“The Nevada Department of Transportation, the Mineral County Police Headquarters, the Esmeralda Police Headquarters and the Nevada Highway Patrol are collaborating to assess the damage on and near Route 95,” said a statement released by local media. .

Reactions

In principle, the earthquake was marked at 6.4 by the Nevada Seismology Laboratory.

Subsequently, the USGS updated it to 6.5 as reported on its Twitter account.

Users on social networks let their impressions of the earthquake be known.

🚨 # LAST HOUR # 6.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded 56 km W from Tonopah, Nevada at a depth of 0.4 km

After the powerful #Earthquake, a number of tremors of magnitudes of 3.8 -4.0 – 4.4 – 4.9 – 5.4 – 5.4 and 4.3 # earthquake #Earthquake pic.twitter have been unleashed. .com / TtLpVa8tA1 – Delcy🌐 (@ Delcy_Eloina1) May 15, 2020

The most recent earthquake in the US recently was that of Utah in March this year, of magnitude 5.7, according to the report of the state’s Emergency Management Division. In fact, it was the strongest since 1992.

The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers and the epicenter was 4 kilometers north-northeast of Magna, on the outskirts of Salt Lake City.