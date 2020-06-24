At the moment, no significant material damage or victims have been reported.

. –

Tokyo.- A earthquake 6.2 degrees on the Ritcher open scale today rocked eastern Japan without the authorities activating the tsunami warning nor have they reported significant damage.

The earthquake was recorded at 04:47 local time on Thursday (19.47 GMT on Wednesday) about 30 kilometers deep off the coast of Chiba, northeast of Tokyo, according to the Meteorological Agency of Japan (JMA).

In various locations in the Chiba prefecture the earthquake it reached a low level 5 on the Japanese scale, with a maximum of 7 and focused on measuring agitation on the surface and affected areas, rather than on the intensity of the tremor.

The earthquake was also noticeable with intensity in the capital and its surroundings.

At the moment, no significant material damage or victims have been reported.

Japan It sits on the so-called Ring of Fire, one of the most active seismic zones in the world, and suffers earthquakes relatively frequently, so its infrastructures are specially designed to withstand tremors.