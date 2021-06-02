6 (+1) things about the current car that we not only don’t like, but also horrify us

It seems logical to think that modern is synonymous with advancement, innovation and facilities. But unfortunately this is not always the case, and a constant reflection that all past times were better – in almost every way – is the automobile industry. Several firms are those who are obsessed with making premature alopecia a problem for us by creating so-called modernities that literally make us pull the hair out of our heads. We can’t take it anymore, and These are 6 (+1) things about the current car that not only we don’t like, but they also horrify us and that have to disappear now. Take note, marks.

1. Integrated air conditioning

Damn! Who the hell thought it was a good idea to integrate the air conditioning into a fully touch screen? It can be understood that a more refined and minimalist design is advocated; Okay, okay, we accept octopus as a pet, but the air conditioning? No, we don’t go through there.

And it is that the physical roulettes of a lifetime had not hurt anyone, but of course, it is much more appropriate to eradicate them to make us deal with clumsy and unintuitive screens -on certain occasions- and with their infinity of menus to be able to refresh ourselves or warm up. Note the irony.

2. Goodbye, physical buttons

Have I already mentioned that artistic trend baptized as minimalism? Well, contemporary designers have wanted to take it to its maximum exponent. And it is that from the creators of “we are going to integrate the air conditioning on the screen” comes “we are going to eliminate all the physical buttons inside”.

Please physical buttons are a fantastic and fit and safe idea as long as the ergonomics are well sculpted. Replacing them with screens, optical responses and other technological concepts that champion the modern car in search of making it more sophisticated is nothing more than an error in my eyes that camouflages a safety problem.

3. Screens and more screens

I do not have a particular problem with the screens, especially if they work properly, have a good position and do not involve too many distractions as long as they do not fall for the two aforementioned fashions. In fact, they are very decisive on certain occasions and the layout of the menus and control panel is usually very pleasant.

So “where the heck is the problem, you bitch?” You will be thinking. Well, the problem is that the day a screen breaks, be it the instrumentation screen or the infotainment system, we lose each and every one of the vehicle’s functions: Goodbye fuel level, goodbye speed, goodbye revs, goodbye GPS and definitely goodbye car information.

4. “Okay, * car brand *, I’m cold”

I have a love-hate relationship with voice assistants, something similar as with the screens. And it is that at the end of the day they can be a logical and safe solution; as long as they work fine, of course. But it is that this key and necessary point has not yet been polished by any firm, leaving rather poor systems and that, in most cases, do not contribute anything, painting a context in which brands would like to experiment with us in instead of using attendees prototypes before and as the saying goes: “experiments with soda”.

Yes, it is the novelty and grace that you teach your friends when you have just bought a brand new car and you want to raise or lower the temperature by saying “I’m cold” or “I’m hot.” The problem comes when the assistant doesn’t understand you well and ends up recommending the best Chinese restaurants within a 10-kilometer radius instead of calling Dad.; or when you are simply talking about your friend Mercedes and the car interprets that you want to ask her for something. How self-centered.

5. Fake leaks

Really, I do not understand. What is the need to hide a completely essential part in a combustion car? I understand that the exhausts are accentuated in sports versions or high-performance vehicles and that they are hidden in those common cars in which a metal tube sticking out from the rear does not tell you anything. But why make a fake exhaust with chrome elements?

And it is that, at least in my eyes, it is much more shabby to appreciate what from a distance looks like a beautiful and refined escape hatch and then run into a metallic line making shapes in the defense. Is it too much to ask that you simply not make any simile of escape when you do not want to expose the real escape directly?

6. Piano black

The use of plastic has evolved a lot, allowing soft pieces that are very pleasant to the touch to simulate leather and that fit perfectly in a car. Wood similes are also being advocated, which, in addition to giving a classic and elegant aftertaste to the car, is very beautiful depending on the color combinations. But the piano black? Really?

Yes, it is very attractive and it looks very good, but we insist: it is a magnet for dust and for suffering from “now” imperfections. There is no better example than the press units that we regularly drive, which usually reach our hands with low mileage and yes, you have hit the mark, with the piano black -in case you equip it- scratched ad nauseam for being a tonality extremely prone to it.

6 (+1). Goodbye, cuore, sensations, pure cars and others

Toyota GR Yaris.

I know I’m going to generalize because not every modern car fits into that quota of bland, aseptic and spiritless vehicles. But I think you will agree with me after stating that car firms nowadays bet on cars in which the sensations go to a completely secondary plane.

I am not looking for the contemporary vehicle to return to a past in which security was so low that only man and machine remained, since that would be illogical from my point of view. But they did put aside so much electronic filter and bet on a pure and hard connection between driver and car for delight and enjoyment.