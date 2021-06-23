6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Lima, in Peru; they broadcast videos

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake shook the city of Lima this Tuesday, June 22, according to information from the Geophysical Institute of Peru and local media.

Through social networks, the Geophysical Institute of Peru reported on the earthquake whose epicenter was located 33 kilometers south of Mala, near Lima with a depth of 32 kilometers.

The Peruvian authorities graduated the movement with magnitude 5.8, as the minutes passed the intensity was updated to 6.0

IGP / CENSIS / RS 2021-0363

Date and Local Time: 06/22/2021 21:54:18

Magnitude: 5.8

Depth: 32km

Latitude: -12.77

Longitude: -76.91

Intensity: V Bad

Reference: 33 km SW of Mala, Cañete – Lima – National Seismological Center (@Sismos_Peru_IGP) June 23, 2021

So far no damage has been reported after this seismic movement, but emergency elements remain pending.

On the other hand, some videos of people from Lima in the face of the earthquake that occurred a few moments ago have been disseminated on social networks.

The earthquake was felt strongly south of Lima. People left their houses to get to safety. @RPPNoticias pic.twitter.com/joVYy0CSHp – Iván Ruiz Palacios (@Rassivan) June 23, 2021

#equake #earthquake # tremor #peru #lima pic.twitter.com/V8Iitlf3iJ – Joel Okada (@CraftMega_Mc) June 23, 2021

So was the wall of my room #Temblor #Equake #lima pic.twitter.com/HP4ZQePRYJ – Leandro (@ 1693Leandro) June 23, 2021

