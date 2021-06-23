in World

6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Lima, in Peru; they broadcast videos

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake shook the city of Lima this Tuesday, June 22, according to information from the Geophysical Institute of Peru and local media.

Through social networks, the Geophysical Institute of Peru reported on the earthquake whose epicenter was located 33 kilometers south of Mala, near Lima with a depth of 32 kilometers.

The Peruvian authorities graduated the movement with magnitude 5.8, as the minutes passed the intensity was updated to 6.0

So far no damage has been reported after this seismic movement, but emergency elements remain pending.

On the other hand, some videos of people from Lima in the face of the earthquake that occurred a few moments ago have been disseminated on social networks.

