With an industry that continues to evolve towards an increasingly canned content quality, and a tireless search to represent the most trustworthy reality, multimedia content players have become one of the most present and coveted tools among users, Whether it’s to enjoy your videos, series or movies, just listen to music, or share your gaming experiences.

It is by is or by what tools like 5KPlayer, capable of giving us all these benefits and even more, under a single application, they never cease to amaze us.

What is 5KPlayer?

As we well anticipated, 5KPlayer goes beyond what you would expect from a common player, adding various capture, download and share options under the highest quality options for both music and videos, and with the great addition of not need any subscription.

First of all, with this multimedia player we will be able to play videos on DVD and Blue-Ray, with 4K and 5K content, up to 1080p, and even 360º HD captures. And it is we will have a compatibility with the most popular music and video formats such as MKV, M2TS, MP4, AVI, WMV, FLV, MP3, AAC, APE, FLAC, among others; in addition to the subtitle formats such as * .srt, * .ass, * .ssa, * .json, * .aqt, * .sub, etc.

On the other hand, with 5KPlayer we can download videos for free in FullHD, 4K, 5K or 8K qualities, from websites such as YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, Intagram, and a total of more than 300 different websites. Even if we can also download free music from sites like Soundcloud, as well as converting and exporting any online video into common audio files such as MP3 and other formats for our mobile.

Thanks to its compatibility with the AirPlay function, 5KPlayer will also offer us the ability to share the screen, Sending image and sound, wirelessly to any device connected to the same wireless network. In this way, and being compatible with any device with DLNA, encompassing almost all mobile devices, smart TVs, consoles, and even speakers.

In addition, this screen sharing can be in both directions, so for example, if we have an iPhone or iPad, we can play videos from our computer while they are played and recorded, in qualities up to 4K UHD, on our device with 5KPlayer .

What you want, how you want, from where you want

Finally, and as a great icing on the cake, 5KPlayer stands out for being a completely free program and compatible with all computers and devices with operating systems Windows and Mac OS.

How to download YouTube videos with 5KPlayer

Despite all its qualities, undoubtedly one of the main attractions of this program is undoubtedly its ability to download videos and audios from the well-known Google platform; and more when we do it from an application and an interface completely in Spanish, and with a use as simple as intuitive.

And it is that downloading YouTube videos will be as simple as, from the Library section Located at the top of the main menu, select the operation that we want to carry out, in this case, simply by clicking on downloading music or videos from YouTube. After this, we just have to follow the simple steps that 5KPlayer will indicate.

The first of them, will pass by copying the URL of the video in question, and pressing the button “Paste URL and Analyze”. Once this is done, the program will automatically analyze the link to show us a preview with the information of the video, and other details such as the space that your download will occupy.

During this step, we will have the possibility to change the formats or the resolution to save space, and even select the download option for only the audio, by clicking on the video options, on the nut icon.

Finally, and once you are satisfied with the settings, we will only have to press the button “To download” and wait a few minutes until the video is downloaded to our computer.