There was a time when metal-built smartphones dominated the premium sector. Little by little its presence has been reduced largely but did you know that 5G will be the main responsible of his disappearance?

In a recent interview that PhoneArena has had the opportunity to ask Quentin Ting, chief designer of the new Huawei P40, the executive has explained in a very clear way why metal-finished smartphones are no longer “welcome”:

“Due to 5G we had to abandon the use of metal on the back of smartphones, since this material would interrupt the signal. Because of this, we started to test and experiment with new materials. In the past there was only one camera, now we have multiple camera configurations, allowing us to play around with the design and create more interesting endings. ”

In addition to the role that 5G connectivity plays, we must not forget the weight of wireless recharging. It is clear that the way forward in the industry is designs with metal and glass (or plastic) chassis on both sides of the terminal.

Smartphones with 5G, smaller batteries and folding screens

Those are, in summary, the three most important keys that Quentin Ting’s interview has left us, in addition to the aforementioned abandonment of metal finishes. 5G integration needs no further explanation, it is the most important industry standard, but why are manufacturers making certain limitations on battery size?

The explanation given by the chief designer of the Huawei P40 is simple, because such important components as the camera and modem modules take up more and more space, and this forces us to make small sacrifices in battery size if we do not want to use designs that users may not like.

On the subject of the iPhone SE 2020 and the importance of smartphones with small screens, Ting was very clear, he believes that users are no longer attracted to small screens, and that to reduce the format of smartphones without sacrificing screen size, the best way out is to use flexible screens.

I personally think Ting is right, what really appeals to iPhone SE 2020 users is not the screen size, but the fact that it is an iPhone with a really “affordable” price.

Do you miss all-metal smartphones or do you prefer current glass finishes? In my case I must say that I like both, in fact iPhone 7 with a glossy black finish shaped one of the best Apple designs, although if I had to keep one I prefer glass.