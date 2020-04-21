Huawei has set a date for a presentation this week. It will be next Thursday, April 23, and in that appointment we will meet three new terminals of the Chinese company. The Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G, Huawei Nova 7 5G and Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G, three steps in the middle and upper line of the manufacturer’s catalog that have just been leaked almost entirely.

As is usual in the days before the presentations, the future Huawei Nova 7 have been leaked and this time we are talking about a massive leak of its characteristics, not its physical appearance because we still do not know the press images. What we do know is that everyone comes with 5G, with internal batteries of 4,000 and with multiple cameras, although two of them are high ranges and only one, the Nova 7 SE 5G, is a mid-range. Let’s see.

This will be the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G

We start with the smallest of the mobile phones that are on the way to the market, by the Nova 7 SE 5G by Huawei. Here we come across a phone with 6.5 inch LCD screen with FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels with 20: 9 ratio) and a perforation for the front camera, which in this case is 16 megapixels with an f / 2.0 lens.

As a brain, a 7 nanometer Kirin 820 sewn to a 5G modem for the phone that will manage Android 10 under EMUI 10.1. In this Nova 7 SE 5G we do not have memory data but we do know that its battery will be 4,000 mAh and it will have 40W fast charge. And as for the rear cameras, at least a 64 megapixel sensor with f / 2.4 lens, and we will see how many reach the end because we expect at least two cameras. The Nova 7 SE 5G will have measurements of 162.31 x 75 x 8.58 millimeters and a weight of 189 grams.

This will be the Huawei Nova 7 5G

A step above we find the Huawei Nova 7 5G with its processor High-end Kirin 985, also in 7 nanometers and also with 5G as the main ally. The phone will have a 6.53-inch OLED screen with FullHD + resolution, 20: 9 ratio and again with a perforation for the front camera, a 32-megapixel with f / 2.0 lens.

The model will have 8GB of RAM and will come with two internal storage options, 128GB and 256GB, in addition to Android 10 under EMUI 10.1. Measuring 160.4 x 74.33 x 7.96 millimeters and weighing 180 grams, it will house an internal, non-removable 4,000 mAh 40W fast charge battery. For the rear cameras, a quad system: 64 megapixel f / 1.8, 8 megapixel super wide-angle f / 2.4, 8 megapixel f / 2.4, and another 2 megapixel f / 2.4.

This will be the Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G

We arrived at the superior model, the Nova 7 Pro 5G that shares the brain with the Nova 7 5G. That is, it repeats the Kirin 985 and also the memory blocks, with 8GB for RAM and two options of 128GB and 256GB for internal storage. The screen grows a bit, also being an OLED but 6.57 inches and slightly less ratio. With its FullHD + it remains at 2,340 x 1,080 pixels, 19.5: 9, with dual front drilling for cameras, which are 32 megapixels f / 2.0 and 8 megapixels f / 2.0.

As for rear cameras, here we come across 64 main megapixels with f / 1.8 lens, 8 megapixels with super wide angle f / 2.4 lens, 2 megapixels f / 2.4 and with 8 megapixel with f / 3.4 lens and 5x periscopic zoom with optical stabilization. The model has dimensions of 160.36 x 73.74 x 7.98 millimeters, weighs 178 grams and has 4,000 mAh of internal battery with 40W fast charge. And yes, also Android 10 under EMUI 10.1.

Android 10 for all, Google services for none

It should be noted that none of the three phones will arrive with Google services on board, although installers probably won’t take long to appear to make things easier for us. As we said at the beginning, the trio will be presented on April 23 although there are already few surprises to discover from each of them. We will be attentive to inform you of everything.

