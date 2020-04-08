OPPO claims to have successfully tested VoNR (Voice Over New Radio) calls on its new MediaTek Dimensional 1000L chip phones. As we read in Venturebeat, the Chinese manufacturer claims that will be the first to market devices with this feature.

But, What are VoNR calls? We are going to explain what we are going to find with its arrival, what advantages they bring compared to current 4G calls and what major players in the sector are interested in bringing this technology as soon as possible.

VoNR calls (Voice Over New Radio)

VoNR (Voice Over New Radio) is a voice and video solution that uses the infrastructure of the 5G SA network (unlike LTE and VoLTE). Therefore, such a network is necessary as a mobile compatible with 5G SA (remember that a good part of 5G phones are currently only NSA). With VoNR it is promised lower latency, better sound quality, and higher image quality. In other words, they are voice and video calls under the 5G network (Voice over new radio, understanding the new radio as said 5G network), just as VoLTE were calls under the LTE network (Voice over LTE).

“With the new independent radio (5G SA), a device does not need to rely on 4G technology to make 5G voice calls (VoNR). With the advent of independent NR access, voice and other communication services will be required, making it which requires the 5G network to support native voice calling services for 5G smartphones. By using VoNR in the SA architecture, service providers will be able to offer voice services on 5G voice capable devices as well as enhanced voice services. mobile broadband (eMBB) to consumers and business users. ” Ericcson.

VoNR has been talking for a few years, with Ericsson and MediaTek as the main protagonists. However, Huawei claims first place here, claiming they made the first call on new radio in the world, using two Huawei Mate 20X 5G phones over a SA network. Going back to Ericsson and MediaTek, both companies conducted a VoNR call test with MTK’s Dimensional 1000 chip. However, they are not the only ones to have tested. Qualcomm and ZTE also managed a VoNR call in early 2020.

MediaTek appears to be winning the VoNR calling race. They claim to have successfully tested under the Ericsson network and are ready to go out with OPPO

Curious at this point to clarify that Qualcomm plans to support VoNR with the Snapdragon X60, its first 5nm modem, while MediaTek already has its Dimensional 1000L processors practically ready, ready to go hand in hand with OPPO.

As always, it is relevant to know this technology, as well as to be clear that there is still a long way to go. It is necessary, as we have said, that the 5G network be standardized, in addition to a mobile compatible with 5G SA. Large manufacturers are betting on proposals from both MediaTek and Qualcomm (especially the latter in the mid-range, with the Snapdragon 765G) to achieve bringing 5G SA terminals to their catalog, but the road is still long.

