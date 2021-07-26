5G Roamers: more than 200 million in 2026 | News | Connectivity

5G Roamers: more than 200 million in 2026.

The global number of roaming subscribers using 5G services will increase from 4.5 million in 2021 to 210 million in 2026, indicates a new report of Juniper Research. According to the consultancy, as the international travel industry recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, it recommends that operators focus on increase 5G roaming support to adapt to the future increase in data demand.

The new research, 5G Roaming Strategies: Future Outlook, Opportunities & Market Forecasts 2021-2026, urges roaming providers to develop 5G-enabled roaming features, such as:

1. Roaming analytics

2. Sponsored roaming

3. Steering of roaming

These services will support the management of an increasing number of 5G roaming connections, increasing the demand for roaming data over this technology and will help operators to maximize the monetization of this service.

115 million hours of 4K video by 2026

The report predicts that as 5G roaming proliferates, competition from providers around the aforementioned 5G-enabled roaming services will intensify. Subscribers will expect comparable levels of bandwidth and latency over 5G to home network connectivity, and carriers must meet this demand through value-added services.

The study projects that global data roaming traffic of 5G subscribers will increase from 2.6 PB in 2021 to 770 PB in 2026; representing enough data to stream 115 million hours of 4K video from platforms like Netflix.

5G technology will require a roaming review

Furthermore, the research underscores that this anticipated increase in data will require the establishment of new agreements that explicitly cover 5G roaming data and provide subscribers with comparable user experiences.

On these results, research author Scarlett Woodford notes that: “As demand for international travel recovers, carriers must adjust to significant 5G subscriber adoption during the pandemic. Failure to provide 5G roaming capabilities in key travel destinations will diminish brand reputation. between customers and will cause the change of operator. “