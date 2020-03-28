That 5G is going to be one of the most important technologies this year and the following is a fact. Not in vain many firms like Xiaomi or realme are going to bet seriously on it and that is that in addition to adding new functions to the smartphones that are to come, going to allow brands to charge us more for the same.

Regardless, the benefits promised to us with 5G are not few. Higher quality and lower saturation in networks, faster upload and download speeds and much more. Now, all that glitters is not gold since 5G is not all good. In addition to all those positive features, this new technology will come with quite a few negative points. Apart from the price that we have already mentioned above, we must add something very important, and that is that phones with 5G will have, in principle, less autonomy than conventional phones. How much less The Redmi General Manager confirms them for us.

Your 5G phone battery will last much less than your old smartphone

Android Authority has collected some statements made on the Weibo social network by Lu Weibing, one of the heavyweights of the Redmi firm in which he comes to answer one of the questions that we consumers ask ourselves the most. How much more battery does a 5G phone consume compared to a 4G?

Lu has been very clear in this regard. A 5G phone consumes 20% more battery than an identical device in specifications but with only 4G. This means that the batteries of all the 5G models that come on the market from now on must have 20% more capacity to maintain the same autonomy as previous models. According to the Xiaomi executive, this is because Qualcomm’s new 800 series processors consume more than the 700 series.

But maintaining good autonomy on 5G devices isn’t the only problem manufacturers are facing. A few days ago, Lu himself recognized that the pop-up cameras are going to stop being manufactured during this year 2020. The main problem came when making the motherboard to take into account 5G and the pop-up camera, since had to be divided into two halves which caused an increase in temperatures, which honestly is a big problem when launching a product to the market.

And is that as we can see 5G in addition to all the good that it will bring, it is being a real headache for manufacturers. Brands are doing everything possible to make the first 5G terminals very attractive and that despite the fact that such technology is not even a standard in most countries of the world. Let’s remember that in just 5 years half of the Android phones in the world will be 5G, so we had better get used to it.

