5G Overturns Indoor Wi-Fi | News | Infrastructures

5G supersedes indoor Wi-Fi.

A new report from Ericsson ConsumerLab highlights the impact that 5G is having on smartphone users around the world and shows what they expect from this technology in the future. The indoor coverage is one of the areas of interest that emerges in this study, since one in five 5G users have already reduced Wi-Fi use on their phones indoors due to the advantages offered by 5G mobile connectivity.

The report, Five Ways to a Better 5G, is the result of the largest global consumer study of 5G carried out to date. The Ericsson ConsumerLab study methodology includes the opinions and perceptions of consumers from 26 different markets (the United States, China, South Korea and the United Kingdom, among others) and represents 1.3 billion smartphone users worldwide, including 220 million 5G subscribers.

The report explores the main trends behind the adoption of this technology, as well as the use and consumer perception of 5G.

A key finding of the report reveals that, even by the end of 2020, the increased awareness of the service and the value of the benefit could have resulted in 22% more smartphone users with phones ready for their subscription upgrade. 5G.

The report also highlights that 5G is already starting to unleash new usage behaviors. In addition to reducing Wi-Fi usage, early adopters of 5G spend an average of two hours more on cloud gaming and one hour a week on augmented reality applications compared to 4G users .

However, although 5G users are satisfied with the speed, about 70% are dissatisfied with the availability of innovative services and new applications. Consumers say they are willing to pay 20-30% more for 5G plans combined with digital service use cases.

The locks and movement restrictions as a result of Covid-19 have caused the vast majority of the usual experiences with the technology of the first 5G users to have taken place indoors. As a result, these pioneering users indicate that Indoor coverage is twice as important as speed or battery life when it comes to delivering satisfying 5G experiences.

The report also outlines five avenues for communications service providers to meet consumer expectations in both the short and long term, including:

• address the knowledge gap by better educating and explaining the value of 5G to consumers

• ensure consistent quality of 5G coverage indoors and outdoors

• adapt to network requirements for new 5G services

• focus on consumers’ desire to envision new 5G use cases

• accelerate the availability of new and existing use cases through partnerships with the ecosystem

Jasmeet Singh Sethi, Head of ConsumerLab, Ericsson Research, states: “Until now, reviews of experiences with the 5G network have focused primarily on the speeds and availability of 5G, based on independent measurements of the network. But we think it is equally important to understand how they perceive that experience. early 5G users. Communications service providers can use Ericsson ConsumerLab’s five recommendations and insights to drive 5G adoption and meet consumer expectations. “