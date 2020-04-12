There is great expectation for the advances in communications that will bring 5G networks. Its massive implantation will suppose a dramatic advance in data transmission, with speeds of around 20 Gbps per second, that is, the download of an hour-long Spotify playlist would be done in just 0.6 milliseconds, compared to the 7 minutes it takes with 3G and 20 seconds it takes this operation with 4G technology.

Speed ​​will not be the only advantage that 5G networks will bring in Spain. Also energy will be saved. Some manufacturers claim that the mobile phone battery can last a whole day, while the modems will still be much more efficient than the current ones.

What are 5G networks

Many wonder what 5G networks are, suffice it to say that it is the technology that will reduce coverage problems in crowds of people. The increased power of 5G networks will allow save the electromagnetic funnel that occurs in these agglomerations.

These are very obvious advantages, which will contribute to improving communications and also to the expansion of connected devices, especially those who use the Internet of things.

5G network security

However, 5G will bring a major revolution in the way of facing computer security, since it is a structure of communication supported in virtual systems, which poses new challenges to be able to shield the data that will travel through this network.

“The intrinsic risk is that 5G relies on numerous technologies that make up multiple layers, each with its own security challenges, and there are no simple solutions to analyze the security of these environments before deployment, “says the director of the Network, Information and Computer Security Lab (NICS Lab) research group. from the University of Malaga, Javier López.

This research group of the University of Malaga, made up of around twenty people, has specialized in the development of cybersecurity systems, and in recent times it is turning to researching solutions for this technology.

Extreme cybersecurity with 5G

Javier López, who since last February has been vice-rector for Business, Territory and Digital Transformation, explains that these networks must extreme security measures, since “numerous services will depend on the entire 5G infrastructure, which will offer support for the deployment of new business models“

In the same way, the infrastructures that make these networks possible also become an objective to protect. Will be much more sensitive infrastructure, since a fall could lead to a real disaster, at multiply the services and devices hooked on this technology, some of them especially sensitive, such as health services or autonomous transport.

As the NICS Lab director explains, 5G networks will be exposed to the same threats as today’s networks. But they are much more sensitive, because the effect of an attack can have a much greater effect than one of today’s networks, due to “the dependence that we will have on these systems.”

Javier López.

Safer networks

Despite all the threats, and precisely for this reason, 5G technology presents security advantages over previous networks. For example, streamlines infrastructure configuration and allows multiple dimensions for device management, which allows, in Javier López’s opinion, “to improve the planning of security policies, as long as possible threats to the different layers of communications are carefully analyzed.”

NICS Lab has participated and led several projects of 5G network security research. His work consists mainly of analyzing the security advantages of this technology in the deployment of the most exposed devices in this environment.

Vehicle Internet with 5G networks

“For example, the SAVE project focuses on Vehicle Internet (IoV), where the connected vehicle needs tMinimal response times that only 5G can offer (for example, to react to an accident or an abrupt change in road conditions) ”.

This project has two derivatives. On the one hand, how contribute to making 5G for the Internet of vehicles a reality, with the identification of security problems; and how to prevent these security issues from spreading to end devices, which in this case are autonomous cars, a highly compromised matter, because no autonomous vehicle can be allowed to be controlled by a hacker.

With these projects, the University of Malaga reinforces its strategic position as a benchmark in technology, and puts itself at the head of the Technological Park of this province, one of the most leading in Europe, where digital advances are being cooked up that will introduce truly disruptive changes.

