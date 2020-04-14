The introduction of 5G technology, which promises to revolutionize communications with a substantial increase in data upload and download speeds, has generated controversy from the outset. The trade war between the United States and China, with the introduction of these networks as a workhorse, and the theories, denied by scientific studies, that 5G causes cancer, were the first controversies around this technology. Now, a loop has been extended, with two versions, that connects 5G with the coronavirus pandemic.

In its first version, this fake news directly links the expansion of COVID-19 with the implementation of 5G networks, which would transmit the disease. To do this, they force the temporal coincidence between the origin of the pandemic, at the end of last year, and a moment of expansion of this technology. Obviously, this hoax has no scientific basis: the transmission of the coronavirus occurs mainly by air, through the small drops that an infected person expels when they sneeze, and never by electromagnetic waves.

The other version of the hoax connects with theories, belied by scientists, that 5G causes cancer. In this variant, the technology does not transmit the virus, but what it does is to undermine the immune system of the individuals, making them more vulnerable to infection by COVID-19. There is no scientific evidence to support the theory that 5G is harmful to health or that it affects people’s defenses.

The dissemination of the hoaxes that connect the coronavirus pandemic with 5G connectivity also coincides with campaigns, of uncertain origin, that demand that the implementation of this technology be stopped, arguing its possible damage to health. Public figures such as Miguel Bosé have signed this campaign in the middle of the confinement, which has led to the dissemination of the hoaxes that connect 5G and coronaviruses.

