5G mobiles under 200 euros: these are the ones you can buy in Spain | Technology

If you want a 5G mobile to connect at maximum speed and anticipate the new networks, these mobiles are compatible and also very cheap because none costs more than 200 euros.

Mobile phones with 5G are becoming more and more common, so much so that we can already find mobile phones for very little compatible with the new 5G networks. How cheap? Extremely cheap, so much so that you already have quite a few models for less than 200 euros.

5G connectivity, which for now is present in the main cities of Spain, offers you higher download and upload speeds, for example to be able to watch videos that load instantly or play from your mobile without practically lag.

These 5G mobiles are very cheap, so much so that they will not cost you less than 200 euros even with shipping costs, since most shipping is free.

Luckily you already have quite a few models from well-known brands such as Xiaomi, POCO, Samsung or realme among others. Connectivity to next-generation networks has never been more available to so many people.

LITTLE M3 Pro

POCO’s cheapest 5G smartphone with a 6.5-inch screen, 48MP camera, up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

POCO, previously a sub-brand of Xiaomi but now as an independent company, launched this POCO M3 Pro a couple of months ago. The best price, less than 145 euros on Amazon.

This mobile is a surprise because it has very decent features at a very low price. It includes a 6.5-inch screen, a MediaTek Dimmensity 700 5G processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage that you can expand with a microSD card.

It also has a 48 megapixel camera and a dual 8 and 2 megapixel front camera. In this complete analysis of POCO M3 Pro you have all the keys to this mobile.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 5G

The new Xiaomi mobile that is coming to sweep in 2021 is now available. It has 5G and the new Mediatek Dimensity 800U processor, in addition to 5,000 mAh battery.

Among the very cheap Xiaomi phones, well equipped that have 5G, is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 5G.

This mobile only costs 200 euros and has a 6.53-inch screen, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 48-megapixel triple camera and 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charge.

Not bad for a mobile with a 5G connection to use for several years. Do not miss the analysis of the Redmi Note 9T that we have published on ComputerHoy.com to know all its details.

realme 8 5G

The cheapest 5G smartphone from realme with a 6.5-inch 90 Hz screen, octa core processor and up to 128 GB of storage.

Among the mobiles of less than 200 euros and with 5G connectivity there is a newcomer, realme 8 5G and that remains in the line of 199 euros.

The price-quality ratio is great: it has a large 6.5-inch AMOLED screen and also a 90 Hz refresh rate. 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable storage with microSD card. Its battery is 5,000 mAh with a fast charge of 30W.

realme 8 5G uses a 48 megapixel main camera and a 16 megapixel selfie camera. All managed with the Dimensity 700 5G processor.

Redmi Note 10 5G

This mobile phone has a 90 Hz screen and 5G connectivity, in addition to other features that make it stand out if we take into account its low price.

For Xiaomi fans there are still very cheap models with 5G, like this Redmi Note 10 5G that meets the right technical characteristics to have a good performance, in addition to betting on 5G as the main feature.

Its price is getting lower and lower, of the 230 euros that it originally cost, it is already for 175 euros on Amazon.

This mobile with a 6.5-inch screen and 90Hz refreshment is managed by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which seems repetitive in this type of mobile of less than 200 euros. It also has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

As for cameras, it uses a 48-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel one for the front. Its battery has 5,000mAh and fast charging of 18W. Do you want to know more about this Redmi Note 10 5G, at ComputerHoy.com we have a complete analysis.

Motorola Moto G50

Moto G50 is Motorola’s cheapest mobile with 5G connection. It also has a 6.5 “screen, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage.

Motorola Moto G50 tries to return the glory of the past Moto G with a very cheap mobile, with 5G and also one of the few that for this price range uses a Snapdragon processor.

It comes equipped with a 2 Ghz Snapdragon 480 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable storage with microSD card. Also as the main camera it has a 48 megapixel camera and a 12 megapixel front camera.

It is a mobile with good value for money that already only costs 199 euros on Amazon.

In the analysis of this mobile you have much more detailed information about how it works.

