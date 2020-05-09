This week the financial results of Telefónica and Orange corresponding to the first quarter of 2020, with a drop in revenues in Spain compared to the previous year of 1.6% and 2.4% respectively, in which the crisis caused by the coronavirus had a partial impact since they only suffered the first 15 days of confinement.

Despite the drop in revenue, these have been lower than the latest data known to Vodafone, corresponding to the last quarter of 2019, where the operator left 6.5% of its revenue. We will have to wait a few more days to know the data corresponding to the first quarter of 2020, but they do not predict better figures than those obtained by its falling rivals.

With these data, and the effects of the crisis that are supposed to become more noticeable next quarter, the operators must outline their strategies for the coming months taking into account the “new normal” situation It is already disrupting short-term plans, although the consequences can be very diverse.

Increased risk of network saturation due to unlimited data

Despite the fact that Movistar and Orange were openly reluctant to introduce unlimited data in their offer in response to availability on Vodafone for a year now, considering that it was not a real market demand, Movistar has finally succumbed to them with a very competitive offer.

As they assured during the presentation of results, due to the fact that consumption has exploded during the crisis, from Telefónica they considered it appropriate to launch them at this time, making Orange also rush its arrival to mobile-only rates.

Although home stay has inevitably increased during confinement, not only has internet traffic on fixed networks grown tremendously, but consumption from mobile networks has also led to a notable increase, and despite the fact that the trend continues downwards from the first week of isolation, it remains above normal.

And the arrival of the rates with unlimited gigabytes, many of them automatically for those who were already customers, will cause consumption in mobility continues to increase, especially as dewatering continues to occur.

Operators will therefore have to increase the capacity of their networks if they do not want to suffer the effects of saturation, and 5G can be a good ally, although investments will be more committed if income continues to decrease.

To anticipate or not investments in 5G

Vodafone is the only operator that has started to roll out 5G commercially, but it has been stagnant in 15 cities since it was announced a year ago. The change of course after the abandonment of football seems to be showing positive effects on the operator’s accounts, which have slowed down its decline. If unlimited data and 5G, among others, have helped this improvement, Stopping investments to withstand increased traffic doesn’t seem like a good idea.

Movistar and Orange have already shown their willingness to anticipate unlimited data, but now the question is what to do with 5G. One of the reasons for not starting commercial deployment by these operators has been the limited offer of available 5G phones, which although somewhat cheaper than a year ago, their availability is mainly framed in more expensive high-end models.

The unavailability of spectrum in the 700 MHz band that helps improve indoor coverage and extension has been another reason why Movistar and Orange have resisted the 5G power-up, but with the auction now paralyzed, waiting for the lowest band can be eternal if traffic starts to increase worryingly.

The availability of the 3.5 GHz band could be enough to start decongesting 4G networks, so that users can connect to the 5G when you are away from home or office.

In addition to all this, with a recession in the making, users will not be as likely to renew their phones for a 5GAnd, probably, the low cost will continue to attract more attention than the more expensive and complete rates. So it is not strange that the premium brands of the operators, with Movistar at the helm, have set the price of their unlimited at a lower price than the same operator a few months ago, was limited to a maximum rate of 20 GB.

Reinforcement of low cost and loyalty to football

With declining revenues and 5G which, in a first phase, may be more pressing for operators than for users for helping to provide more capacity to networks, in the short term it would not be surprising if deployments slow down. But operators will have to prepare in the medium term to offer 5G and investments will be equally necessary. Failing to get to 5G on time can be more damaging to future growth than the effort involved in maintaining investments at a time when incomes are not up to par.

Not reaching 5G on time can be more detrimental to future growth

The first indications, in the words of Laurent Paillassot (CEO of Orange Spain), affirm that they are more interested in prioritizing the reinforcement of low cost rather than anticipating the arrival of 5G. In Telefónica they are more discreet about it, but from Vodafone point to both low cost and 5G investments to channel the growth of the operator in the future despite being the ones who have suffered the most from the fall in revenue.

Movistar and Orange continue to point to football as an essential bet to maintain their future leadership, but everything it could vary depending on how the effects of the crisis are happening.