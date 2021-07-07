5G is the key to an enlarged world

LONDON, July 07, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Total Telecom participated in Huawei’s latest Better World Summit (BWS), where speakers discussed the ways in which 5G is discovering augmented reality for businesses and consumers alike.

During the congress, Eric Zhao, Huawei’s vice president of CNBG marketing stated that technological innovation is the engine of human evolution. Many new services that offer more convenience have emerged during the 4G era. He added that the development of 5G was now ushering in a new wave of application and technology innovations, with augmented reality and virtual reality at the forefront of applications that optimize the use of 5G.

Total Telecom warns that the greatest opportunity for augmented reality is in the business environment. The magnitude of its potential was evident in the BWS event, in which each of the executive speakers explained how augmented reality had improved their business in the last year; For example, the Shenzhen TV Station apps demonstrated how augmented reality had helped them reach potential customers around the world during the pandemic, and meleap demonstrated a tech-sport powered by augmented reality available anywhere, anytime.

Although the consumer augmented reality market has moved more slowly towards mainstream adoption, Total Telecom reports that augmented reality will become increasingly accessible to 5G and cloud consumers. According to Zhao, computing and storage of augmented reality devices can be downloaded in the cloud and new generations of augmented reality devices should not compact the computing of storage modules. In this way, the models will be smaller and lighter and their cost will be reduced.

Both augmented reality and 5G technologies are in their infancy and it will not be easy for operators to take advantage of this opportunity. Total Telecom suggests that operators look beyond connectivity and come up with a value proposition in the ecosystem, starting with 5G. Collaboration will be vitally important to lead innovation with new experiences and augmented reality solutions.

