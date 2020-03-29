Cegeka, Entropia, Orange, Proximus and Telenet are the five candidates for obtaining provisional user rights to allow the introduction of 5G, said Tuesday the Belgian Institute for Postal Services and Telecommunications (BIPT).

The auctioning of the new 5G frequency bands has lagged behind in Belgium, due to the fall of the federal government and an inability of the federated entities to agree on the distribution of the financial windfall linked to this news frequencies.

BIPT had proposed a solution at the end of January to allow the deployment of this 5G technology via the allocation of temporary use rights. The regulator had invited interested parties to apply for them before February 28. Proximus, Telenet and Orange had already confirmed by that date that they had applied.

The Institute finally received six applications in total, one of which was withdrawn on March 10. The other five were declared admissible.

BIPT will now launch a public consultation until April 21. It will then take five individual decisions relating to the final granting of provisional licenses to candidates for the deployment of 5G.

Technically, the regulator here wishes to allocate the frequency band 3.6-3.8 GHz. It relies for this on the telecoms law, which gives it the possibility of granting provisional rights of use for the radio spectrum for which there is not yet a regulatory framework as regards the procedure. In this way, operators can already prepare based on a number of 5G business applications.

A total of 200 MHz of spectrum is available in this band 3600-3800 MHz. It is therefore possible to allocate 40MHz to each of the five candidates considered. The licenses will remain valid until they are granted through a standard auction procedure.