Each evolutionary leap of mobile generation has always been accompanied by rumors, alleged conspiracies and myths about the health risk that have been denied by the WHO, but in the era of WhatsApp and social networks, the hoaxes about 5G have spread with more virulence than in previous generations.

Proof of this is the proliferation of supposed experts who talk about the dangers of 5G, causing some of them to penetrate society statements that we have collected to try to clear doubts about their veracity based on evidence, and not opinions.

As a brief summary, remember that 5G in a new evolution that makes mobile communications more efficient, allowing more devices can connect to the internet in mobility in a stable way and higher speeds are achieved, but above all, guarantee that there is hardly any delay in the connectionThis will be indispensable for, for example, autonomous cars and many other professional applications that will arrive, such as assisting patients from ambulances or remote places.

The most easily removable hoops

Before going into detail about the most widespread claims, the aesthetics of some of the reviewed videos are striking. make you suspect from the first moment. Videos in which, for example, a supposed teacher talks about the dangers of 5G in what seems to be a great classroom, but only a small part is focused and use a small blackboard for explanations, despite having just behind what appears to be a huge slate.

« 5G causes about 20,000 more satellites to orbit that are emitting radiation »

Relating 5G to the satellite connection is totally contrary to the conception of 5G since, as we said, 5G requires a minimum delay or latency. The 5G antennas are connected by fiber optics for this to be possible, and even with edge computing, many of the processes will be executed in the same location where the mobile operator’s antenna is installed, so that the information does not have to travel to the internet, and thus minimize processing time .

Due to the remoteness of the satellites, they inevitably offer a much slower response than fiber optics. If an autonomous car needs to brake for some unforeseen event, a few milliseconds of delay can be fatal.

« Radiation is not compatible with health »

The important thing is to differentiate the types of radiation. Mobile phone antennas and WiFi emit non-ionizing radio frequency radiation, low energy, low frequency and longer wavelength. The same type of radiation emitted by household appliances as common as refrigerators, hair dryers, radios, television repeaters, old tube televisions, or household power lines. The only effect they are capable of causing is a small increase in temperature.

On the contrary, radiation capable of breaking molecular bonds is the ionizing, which is the one with the highest energy and lowest wavelength. It is released by atoms in the form of electromagnetic waves (gamma rays or X-rays) or particles (alpha and beta particles or neutrons), and its danger depends on the dose received or the dose absorbed.

« 5G floods the planet with even more powerful radiation »

At the moment, 5G works through the same frequencies as 4G or DTT have, between 700 MHz and 3.5 GHz. That is why we have to re-tune television channels in what is known as the digital dividend. If they use the same spectrum as before, then they are just as « powerful », and they cross walls and fabrics in the same way.

If it refers to the power with which the antennas emit, it would not be something exclusive to 5G. In fact, 5G implies the installation of more than twice as many antennas as those installed so far with 4G, but emitting at a lower power.

« 5G millimeter frequencies have the ability to make skin feel burning »

One of the novelties that we will see in the coming years with 5G will be the combination of traditional Sub6 bands, which we have mentioned in the previous point, with the use of the millimeter band, located around 26 GHz. At this frequency, it will be possible to provide service to many users simultaneously, or to few users who require very high speeds, but its drawback is that the penetration capacity is very low and they find it very difficult to cross walls, so it will be used in very specific environments such as airports, train stations, sports stadiums or convention centers.

At the moment, the use of the millimeter band (or mmWave) is not available since before it will be necessary to auction the available frequencies and it is not even something that the Government has raised. At the moment, the auction of the 700 MHz band, currently in use by DTT, is still pending and will not be available to operators until the first half of 2021 after more than three years since the auction began to be discussed . So the availability of the 26 GHz is not expected in the short term.

When available, it also won’t have the ability to make your skin feel burning, given the low power at which these antennas emit. In addition, the millimeter band is the upper part of the radioelectric spectrum, so it is still non-ionizing radiation, and it remains very far from the 300 GHz higher frequency and higher energy, from where optical radiation such as infrared or ultraviolet radiation emitted by the sun originate.

« Wuhan was the first city fully covered by 5G »

The burning of 5G antennas in countries such as the United Kingdom has been promoted by having linked 5G with the expansion of the coronavirus, although the epicenter city of SARS-CoV2, Wuhan, was not the first city in the world with 5G. Wuhan was only one of 50 Chinese cities to welcome 5G in November 2019, but 10 other countries have had commercial 5G in place since April 2019. In fact, South Korea, the first country with 5G, has been one of the countries with the best evolution of COVID-19.

Other meaningless statements

Once we have reviewed some of the most widespread hoaxes and the subsequent evidence that denies them without too much effort, we will close with some of the meaningless statements, adorned with concepts that have little or nothing to do each other or that they mix various types of conspiracies.