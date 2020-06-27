Within current exposure limits, there appears to be “little or no risk” of adverse health effects related to radio frequency (RF) exposure of systems 5G, according to the conclusion of an expert review published in the scientific journal ‘Health Physics’.

“Although rwe recognize the gaps in the scientific literature, particularly for exposures at millimeter wave frequencies, we judge that the probability of still unknown health hazards at exposure levels within current limits is very low, if they exist, “according to the statement by the Committee on Man and Radiation (COMAR) from the United States Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE).

The consensus statement tries to counter the increased alarming messages on the mysterious health effects of 5G technology. “This misinformation, along with activist websites expressing even more dire consequences of 5G, ranging since induction of Cancer to be responsible for the current pandemic of coronavirus, has created a substantial and unnecessary public anxiety “, regrets Jerrold T. Bushberg, of the Davis School of Medicine of the University of California (United States) and vice president of COMAR.

Fifth generation wireless systems are expanding worldwide to meet the growing demand for wireless connectivity. New technology can transmit much larger amounts of data at much higher speeds, compared to previous 2G to 4G systems. This is in part because 5G uses the largest bandwidth available at higher frequencies, including the so-called millimeter wave band (MMW).

The 5G expansion “will produce a more ubiquitous presence of MMW in the environment,” according to the report. Because MMWs do not penetrate building materials as well as low frequency signals, many low power “small cell” transmitters will be needed to provide effective coverage indoors. Some 5G systems will have “beamforming” antennas that will transmit signals to users as they move, which means that non-users will have less exposure.

He tissue heating is the main harmful effect potential for exposure to radio frequency fields. Most countries have adopted exposure limits similar to those recommended by recent standards (2019) published by the IEEE International Committee on Electromagnetic Safety (CIES) or the International Commission for Protection against Non-Ionizing Radiations (ICNIRP).

These guidelines try to avoid harmful effects by establishing exposure limits well below threshold in which any adverse effect on human health would be expected to occur. These standards only allow low levels of public exposure to radio frequency for which energy is deposited in the form of thermal heating.

According to these experts, unlike low frequency fields, MMW do not penetrate beyond the outer layer of the skin, and therefore do not cause heating of the deeper tissues. “The introduction of 5G is unlikely to change overall RF exposure levels. As is currently the case, most of the exposure will be primarily due to the ‘uplink’ of the cell phone itself or other devices, not transmission from base stations, “they clarify.

“As long as exposures remain below established guidelines, the research results do not support the determination that adverse health effects are associated with RF exposures, including those from 5G systems,” concludes the statement from the EAT.