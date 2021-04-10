5G for less than 200 euros with this offer from Amazon

Save yourself more than 50 euros when you buy it in either of the two available memory configurations.

5G connectivity began as a characteristic of the most expensive mobiles, but it is already possible find it in affordable terminals. An example is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 5G, which falls below 200 euros on Amazon in what is already a great opportunity to enjoy high speed for little money.

Know more: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 5G – 64 GB

It is not just any mobile, we are talking about the first Redmi with 5G in history. On the one hand, you can buy its 4 + 64 GB version for 195 euros. If you prefer superior storage, it is also available the 128 GB version for 215 euros. Both options represent about 50 euros of savings compared to the original price, and both are currently available on Amazon.

Know more: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 5G – 128 GB

In addition to 5G connectivity, this Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T also highlights its processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U, its triple rear camera and its 5,000 mAh large battery.

5G for less than 200 euros with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T

If you prefer mobiles with a large screen, this Redmi Note 9T is a good option, as it equips a 6.53-inch panel with Full HD + resolution. In addition, inside it is the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, which offers good performance for a terminal of this price.

Know more: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T 5G – 64 GB

Its circular photographic module, with a more than curious aesthetic, houses three cameras: 48 MP main sensor, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor. Its front camera, located in the hole in the screen, is 13 MP.

Autonomy deserves outstanding mention of the Redmi Note 9T, with a 5,000 mAh battery that can reach the two days of use without problems, and even overcome them. These are the main characteristics of one of the cheapest 5G mobiles of the moment, which now lowers its price to 195 euros on Amazon.

Related topics: Phones, Offers, Xiaomi

Do you want to find out about the latest offers? Click here and join our bargain community on Telegram and don’t miss one: t.me/chollosandro4all