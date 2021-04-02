5G continues its rise as it prepares for accelerated mass adoption | News | Infrastructures

5G continues its rise as it prepares for accelerated mass adoption.

5G networks are approaching a critical mass of commercial network deployments and subscribers in the world, indicating that there will be a rapid upward curve of technology adoption over the next few years, according 5G Americas.

According to the data of Omdia, the world added 385.5 million 5G subscribers between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2020, achieving a total of 401 million 5G connections in the world, and overcoming the challenges of a global pandemic and adverse economic winds. As of December of last year, the fifth generation of wireless technology accelerated subscriber growth adoption rate to three times than 4G LTE, which required five full years to reach the same level of acceptance from subscribers, which represents a subscriber increase of 2,500% in the last year. The number of 5G connections is projected to reach 619 million globally by the end of 2021.

Chris Pearson, President, 5G AmericasHe said: “5G is in the early stages of developing its full potential, while the industry just marked the second inning of a nine-inning baseball game. In the second full year of commercial 5G availability, the industry went from 15.4 million subscribers to 401 million. The adoption of 5G connections will accelerate significantly in the coming years. ”

Omdia estimates that, By the end of 2025, global 5G connections will have reached 3.4 billion. Regionally, the number of connections is expected to reach 451 million in North America and 167 million in the Caribbean and Latin America by the end of 2025.

Forecast of 5G subscriptions in the world. OMDIA and 5G Americas.

From the point of view of commercial availability, another 105 5G networks were activated in the world in 2020, bringing total 5G networks to 163. The number of commercial next-generation networks is expected to reach the 277 at the end of 2021, according to data from TeleGeography. The increasing availability of devices enabled for this technology also flourished; the World Association of Mobile Providers (GSA, for the acronym in English) indicates that, to date, there are 628 5G devices announced, of which 404 were commercially available at the end of February 2021.

In addition to 5G accesses, 4G LTE connections also saw strong growth the previous year, surpassing year-end projections of 5.73 billion to reach a total of 6 billion connections. Of these, 499 million correspond to North America and 407 million to Latin America and the Caribbean.

In the regional breakdown, North America had 19.96 million 5G connections and 499 million LTE connections at the end of the final months of 2020. For the region, this represents 5G annual growth of 4,098%, and a gain of more of 19.5 million 5G connections during the year. Meanwhile, 4G LTE added more than 22 million connections in 2020, which constitutes a growth of 4.7%.

Networks using 4G and 5G technologies as of March 2021

Worldwide:

• 5G: 163

• LTE Advanced: 340

• LTE: 678

North America:

• 5G: 10

• LTE Advanced: 11

• LTE: 20

Latin America and the Caribbean:

• 5G: 13

• LTE Advanced: 48

• LTE: 124