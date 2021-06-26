5G connections continue to rise | News | Infrastructures

The number of global 5G wireless connections reached 298 million the first quarter of 2021, according to 5G Americas. According to the data provided by Omdia, in 2020 we will end up with about 400 million access with this technology.

Chris Pearson, President, 5G Americasstated: “By all measures, interest in and adoption of 5G is advancing everywhere as deployments, connections, coverage and the number of devices continue to grow. Estimates are being adjusted based on new information and as 5G continues to gain momentum through new applications and use cases for both businesses and consumers. ”

There are currently 172 commercial 5G networks deployed globally

The revised data provided by Omdia indicated that the world added 79 million 5G connections between the last quarter of 2020 and the first of 2021, while wireless subscribers continued to adopt 5G at a rate two and a half times faster than the rate of 4G LTE subscriber growth. The impacts of the pandemic balance out in the world as vaccination increases and work and travel patterns normalize, 5G continues its march in 2021 for almost triple the number of connections it added in 2020, having reached 633 million in the world at the end of the year.

Additionally, nine 5G networks went online around the world in the first months of the year, bringing the global total to 172 networks, according to data from TeleGeography. That number is expected to rise to 273 by the end of 2021 and to 313 by 2023. The 5G device availability It also continues to grow rapidly, with 511 5G devices commercially available as of June 2021, according to Global Mobile Suppliers Association (GSA).

5G growth vs. previous generation 4G. Omdia.

By region, Omdia data indicates that North America had 28.6 million 5G connections and 502 million LTE connections at the end of the first quarter of this year, representing 43% quarterly growth for 5G and 1% quarterly growth for LTE. This represents the addition of 8.6 million 5G connections and 3 million LTE connections during the quarter.

The analyst Kristin Paulin, Omdiasaid: “Right now, the United States is driving 5G growth in North America. Major carriers have expanded their coverage across the country and are currently offering device incentives to drive even higher growth. Added to this is the fact that deployments in C-band are positioned to further strengthen 5G offerings from the beginning of next year. “

Omdia’s projections for the future of 5G and 4G LTE are positive, with estimates that global 5G connections will reach 4.6 billion by 2026.

4G and 5G networks in the world

The number of networks using 4G and 5G wireless technologies as of June 2021 are as follows:

Global:

• 5G: 172

• 4G LTE: 687

North America:

• 5G: 10

• 4G LTE: 20

Latin America and the Caribbean:

• 5G: 13

• LTE: 125

Source: TeleGeography and 5G Americas