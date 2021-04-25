5G at a bargain price with this Xiaomi mobile: the Mi 10T Lite, on sale for 269 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Always buying the Xiaomi brand for our mobile phones is a guarantee of success, and if you are looking for a young, dynamic, efficient device with the latest technology, surely you will be interested to know that the Mi 10T Lite is currently in an offer. Limited Time.

One of the most outstanding launches of 2020 right now you can find it on sale, specifically we are talking about the remarkable Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, an upper-middle-range from the Chinese company that is very cheap in the Telefónica online store.

And with this offer you can buy the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G for only € 269 in the Telefónica store, a device with which you save up to € 60 compared to its previously marked price and that has limited units. However, on Amazon it is more expensive at 299 euros.

This Xiaomi mobile stands out for being the most affordable of all 5G, in addition to having good specifications that make it a reference.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G of the offer at € 269 is in gray and comes with 128 GB of storage, a terminal that you can receive with free shipping to your home for the next two days, and with all the Telefónica guarantee.

Although we already talked about many of its characteristics in our analysis of the Mi 10T Lite, we highlight that it is a device of 6.67 inches at 2400 × 1080 px resolution, protected by the Snapdragon 750G processor and with Adreno 619 graphics processor, and with the aforementioned 128GB of storage and with an excellent 6GB of RAM.

The photographic section is very complete, highlighting its rear cameras in the form of a 64MP main sensor, 8MP ultra wide angle, 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor, and along with its 16 Mpx front camera. As for the battery, it has a more than efficient 4820mAh compatible with 33W fast charging.

It is one of the best upper mid-range that exists in the market, and above the Xiaomi brand and now with a discount that is well below its original market price, which is a unique opportunity.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.