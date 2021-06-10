5G arrives to conquer the modern world

The long-awaited arrival of 5G connectivity is here. The main Spanish telecos have already released their brand new 5G communications infrastructures. Their networks are now ready to offer their ultra-fast mobile broadband services, which will render obsolete the 4G connections that have changed the landscape of mobile data consumption so much. The transformation potential offered by this technology is enormous, especially in sectors such as entertainment or urban planning. Read on and discover some clear trends that are already on the horizon.

Source: Pixabay

IGaming could dethrone traditional casinos forever

If the mobile internet revolution has already led to significant growth for online casinos, by offering games of poker, roulette, blackjack or online slot spins within reach of the mobile phone, 5G could give the coup de grace to the casinos of lifetime. And it is that the deployment of the 5G network will cover the entire national geography and will significantly increase the connection speed in the most isolated areas that still exist today in our geography. In addition, online casinos host their games on servers, as they must ensure that there is no fraud or hacking. So the increased speed that 5G will bring will greatly improve the seamless experience for users. Shake Las Vegas!

Streaming video games could relegate video game consoles to oblivion

Although the reign of platforms such as Sony’s PlayStation or Microsoft’s Xbox seems indisputable today, the truth is that its future could be threatened by the streaming projects offered by giants like Google. His pioneering project Stadia already admits saying goodbye to Wi-Fi and playing streaming via 5G mobile connection. If we add the 5G connection facilities to the subscription model of solutions such as Stadia, the future of traditional game consoles could be more uncertain than it might seem at first.

The internet of things could take off this year (finally)

Much has been said about the internet of things or IoT in geek jargon. But it seems that this revolution is reluctant to come true. It is, to make it understandable in plain language, the interconnection of all kinds of devices with internet connectivity. It is the skeleton of smart cities or smart cities that has been talked about so much in recent times. Imagine a city in which everything was interconnected via the internet: traffic lights, security cameras, etc. Well, 5G networks offer the speed and latency times necessary to launch this ambitious interconnection.

Source: Pixabay

In short, 5G comes with force to eat the world. When it seems that everything has been invented, this new telecommunications infrastructure shows us that there is still much room to continue to amaze us at a technological level. We hope these examples have given you a better idea of ​​the big changes that are coming. The future is here!