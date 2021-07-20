5G and the hybrid cloud as a business opportunity | Opinion | Infrastructures

Andrés Farreny, expert in the telecommunications industry at IBM Spain.

The arrival of 4G was supposed to give a big boost to mobile sector revenues. Innovative services enabled by higher bandwidth were expected to open up a range of new business opportunities for Communications Service Providers (CSPs). However, the flat rate plans and the Over-The-Top (OTT) player appearance offering competitive messaging, voice and video platforms kept revenues stable. Meanwhile, keeping pace with growing bandwidth and higher customer expectations sent costs skyrocketing.

Next-generation 5G service delivery will depend on CSPs modernizing their IT

As we move into the fifth generation of mobile devices, it is essential that CSPs have the associated Value Added Services (VAS) to get the right return on their investment in spectrum and 5G architecture. In this aspect, next-generation 5G service delivery will depend on CSPs modernizing their IT, through internal systems and external networks. This calls for a shift towards open and agile technology platforms based on the hybrid cloud.

Driving opportunities to the edge

5G, deployed in conjunction with the cloud, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), will allow new and innovative use cases in practically all sectors. With 5G’s super-fast data speeds, low latency, and unprecedented network capacity, this seamless confluence of technologies enables and dramatically improves the performance of an emerging distributed computing framework called edge computing. And this means that the data that industry applications depend on can be stored and processed in edge computing.

In many cases, these next-generation services simply could not function if the data is routed through the entire network, from the information source or user to a centralized processing site. Economically inefficient for the CSP, it would also impact the anticipated operational benefits for customers.

The Next Step in Connectivity Demands Next-Level Customer Support

For many CSP customers, the development and deployment of these new applications will represent the most significant transformation that they have ever undertaken. They will need external support to follow this path, from trusted partners who understand their business processes and IT support.

This includes technical assistance in the design of 5G applications, as well as guidance from CSPs to obtain the best communications and Edge Cloud solutions to support them. Ensuring they are well positioned to support their customers will depend on CSPs leveraging cloud technologies to modernize their IT in three key areas.

Transformation of internal IT systems

First, many internal IT systems will need to migrate to the cloud to provide the consolidation, economy of scale, and agility needed to support the 5G transformation. This means taking a fresh look at all levels, from ERP and CRM, to billing and revenue management.

Almost all enterprise cloud strategies are now based on multicloud principles, with two or more clouds from different vendors, so the effective delivery of IT services is increasingly dependent on the microservices adoption. Using microservices, a cloud-native architectural model, breaks applications down into smaller components that can be deployed independently, ensuring greater portability and scalability.

Cloudify the network

Following the internal transformation of IT, CSPs will have to cloud their networks. This is not a new development: cloud technologies have been applied over CSP networks for years. But in the past it has been done in silos, with different services implemented in specific domains. When it comes to 5G, CSPs will see greater benefits by building a platform on a specific cloud, in addition to which they can implement virtualized or containerized network functions.

Legacy systems that see these functions deployed in silos limit the potential of the cloud, reducing agility and economies of scale. With customers increasingly looking for bespoke industry-specific services, CSPs will need the ability to deploy cloud services according to different needs across the network. The cloud partners they choose to work with will need to be able to support this kind of specificity.

5G business service delivery

The last area to focus on is the IT B2B– All the systems that CSPs use to deliver services to their customers. The infrastructure on which it is based will have to support all the next-generation high-speed, ultra-low-latency, and massive capacity applications that companies will expect from 5G. In addition to hybrid cloud, this will also depend on the ability to provide specific distributed cloud functionality for each use case.

This approach is vital for the effective deployment of 5G industry applications, particularly in highly regulated industries, such as financial services or healthcare, where consistency in visibility, governance, security, and a host of other factors are essential. In addition, it is also important to ensure uptime of those applications with particularly high performance requirements, such as autonomous transport networks or remote surgical procedures.

Success will depend on an approach that balances operational need with financial reality

Navigating the Post-Pandemic Economy

For the companies, success will depend on an approach that balances operational need with financial reality. Just as CSPs will have an important role to play in helping their customers develop practical 5G transformation plans, CSPs will need cloud partners who understand their business, the pressures they are under, and their business models. business customer business.