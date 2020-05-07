True to its call, MediaTek has announced on May 7 its new super mid-range processor, Dimensional 1000+ which is above its current Dimensional 1000L and, of course, above the Dimensional 800 also announced a few months ago. A new brain to make MediaTek more competitive and continue to focus on improving the gaming experience.

The new Dimensity 1000+ sits on the foundation of its now younger brother and underpins various features aimed at boosting gaming performance, one of the top trends in the mobile market right now. Hence we see, for example, the support for screens up to 144Hz of refreshment in addition to other improvements in power and fluidity.

More power, less consumption, more 5G

The CPU of the new MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ consists of a total of eight cores divided into two quite different clusters. In the first we find Quad Cortex A77 cores running at 2.6Hz while the second cluster remains for four other Cortex A55 cores running at 2GHz. A first cluster for processes that require more power and the second for smaller processes and energy savings.

The brand itself stresses the fact that this Dimensity 1000+ has what they call “5G Ultrasave”, a system designed so that the 5G connection does not consume as much energy thanks to low-energy mobile network detection, and a process Similar applied to content detection. Keep in mind that the Dimensional 1000+ also comes built in 7 nanometers, the technology that dominated all of 2019 and will do the same with much of this 2020.

It’s time to talk about the GPU of this Dimensional 1000+, and here MediaTek has opted for the Mali G77 MC9, with nine rendering cores. The graphics is responsible, among other things, that the phone can maintain support a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, being compatible with this type of screens more oriented to the ‘gaming’ public. However, the GPU will not be alone in supporting the main CPU, as MediaTek announces the presence of an APU 3.0 for artificial intelligence on board its new processor.

AI-PQ System Improves 4K Video Performance Using APU 3.0 Artificial Intelligence Engine

The APU 3.0 features up to six cores dedicated solely to the processing of artificial intelligence code and it is capable of developing a processing speed of up to 4.5 TOPS. This chip will be in charge of lending a hand in the general performance of the phone but also in photography, in the use of the assistant and is also an essential part of the MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0, in charge of increasing performance in games thanks to algorithms designed to reduce latency in audio, video and also in the tactile response of the device.

The new Dimensional 1000+ is compatible with LPDDR4X RAM, allowing a maximum of 16GB per device, and also with internal UFS 2.1 storage. As for connectivity, it incorporates the 5G previously discussed with downloads up to 4.7Gbps in addition to WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and support for FM radio. In the photographic section, it will allow the use of single sensors of up to 80 megapixels, or dual 32 and 16 megapixels.

