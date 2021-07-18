5G and radio altimeters, conflict in the heights | News | Infrastructures

5G Americas just published a new report under the title “Mid-Band Spectrum and the Co-Existence with Radio Altimeters” where the current state of the commercial availability of spectrum for use in 5G around the world is detailed and the coexistence with 5G wireless communications in relation to commercial aviation is highlighted.

As the fifth generation of cellular wireless technology has added 172 networks around the world, with services served to 298 million subscribers, there is a growing need to support additional 5G demands by expanding the commercial availability of spectrum across low, medium and high bands. The United States and many other countries are deploying spectrum in mid-bands in the range of 3300-4200 MHz. However, the United States aviation industry is currently expressing concern regarding the effect of 5G deployed in the 3700-3980 MHz range on the use of radio altimeters in aircraft and helicopters in the close range of 4200-4400 MHz, distant to 220 MHz of frequency.

About this issue, Chris Pearson, President, 5G Americas, argues: “The spectrum in low, medium and high bands is very important in its entirety in order for 5G to unleash its full potential. In the world, the number of 5G network deployments is increasing rapidly in the mid-band spectrum. Many nations around the world that are using spectrum in the 3300-4200 MHz range are operating 5G networks successfully, and have done so without reports of radio altimeter interference. “

5G and radio altimeters, conflict in the heights

In the United States, military and federal systems have operated near the altimeter band for decades without incident. The United States government identified, approved, assigned, and tendered the “Band C” on 3700-3980 MHz without restrictions, although the country later requested additional comments on the possible interference at the insistence of the aviation community. The 5G Americas document explains studies presented by the aviation industry. These studies raise concerns about interference, but as the 5G Americas white paper explains, these studies have significant shortcomings. For example, they are overly conservative in evaluating real-world conditions while ignoring the absence of interference events in Japan, South Korea, Europe, as well as in the federal systems of the United States.

The whitepaper It was developed and written by a 5G Americas technical working group made up of point engineering experts under the leadership of Nokia and Ericsson. It includes the following topics:

• Summary of the current spectrum landscape, with a focus on North America

• Specific analysis of the midband spectrum for 5G

• Approach to the coexistence between 5G in the C band and radio altimeters

According Prakash Moorut, Head of Spectrum Standardization at Nokia: “Today there are approximately 105 network operators in the world that are using spectrum in the middle bands, either in the 3300-4200 MHz range or in the 3300-3800 MHz range, with some additional interest in deploying in the range of 4400-5000 MHz. Therefore, it is important to continue the momentum of harmonized spectrum around the world to align it with the growing demand for the use of 5G ”.

For its part, Noman Alam, Director of 5G Solutions, EricssonHe added: “Governments around the world continue to work hard to make spectrum available in all three frequency ranges – low, medium and high – including recent allocations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The spectrum of the middle bands is one of the critical spectrum bands for 5G ”.