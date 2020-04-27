Menudo April carries Honor when it comes to new terminal launches. In just eight days, we have known the Honor Play 4T and Play 4T Pro, the Honor 30, 30 Pro and 30 Pro +, and the Honor 9X Lite. The latter comes as a lower version in price and features of the Honor 9X, a phone whose successor is getting closer.

And is that the Honor X10 has already gone through two Chinese certification entities (MIIT and TENAA), anticipating both some important features and its external appearance. Everything indicates that this future mid-range phone from the manufacturer will arrive sooner rather than later and will do so with 5G connectivity on board. Why will it be called X10 instead of 10X? Rumors suggest that it is due to an attempt to avoid confusion with the future Redmi 10X.

Side fingerprint reader and new Kirin 820

As usually happens before the launch of a new phone, the passage of the Honor X10 by TENAA has allowed us to see its first images and some of its most important specifications. First of all, the photos of the device tell us that it will have a quad rear camera housed in a rectangular module in the upper left corner. The fingerprint reader, meanwhile, will be integrated into the side power button.

As for the specifications that have come out, the Honor X10 will take as its brain the Kirin 820 chipset, the new Huawei processor with which the brand intends give 5G to its mid-range. Also included among its features is a 6.63-inch IPS LCD screen with 2400 x 1080 pixels of resolution.

Honor 9X

We know that it will have one more lens than its predecessor, the Honor 9X, which had a triple rear camera, but the type of sensors and their resolution have not yet been revealed. What does appear on TENAA is that the phone will have dimensions of 163.7 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm and will be equipped with a 4,200 mAh battery with fast charge support with 22.5 W cable.

The rest of the features are still a mystery, but the distributor JD.com is already listed under the name Honor X10 5G, which confirms its 5G connectivity and the change of position of the ‘X’ that we mentioned at the beginning.

Track | GSMArena

Share



The Honor X10 can be seen at TENAA and it advances its design and specifications: 5G and quad camera between them