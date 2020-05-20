Although ZTE don’t spend too much when it comes to pitching (Especially if we compare it with other Chinese manufacturers), last March, it officially presented its new ZTE Axon 11 5G, a mid-range model with 5G, curved screen and quad camera. Now, he has a new terminal in the oven that also belongs to the Axon family.

If nothing prevents it, the ZTE Axon 11 SE will be presented on June 1, but thanks to its passage through the Chinese certification body TENAA, we already know its design and some of its most important features. As one might expect judging by the surname “SE”, it will be a cropped version of the Axon 11 5G.

With 48 megapixel quad camera

ZTE a1 ZTG01 | Image: GSMArena

As we observe in the images and the list of specifications that appear in TENAA, the future ZTE Axon 11 SE will have a 6.53-inch LCD screen with FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) and a perforation in the upper left corner to house the front camera, which will offer a resolution of 16 megapixels.

On the back, in addition to the fingerprint reader, we observe the presence of a quad camera housed in a square module and composed of a 48 megapixel main sensor along with a secondary 8-megapixel sensor and two other 2-megapixel sensors each.

As a brain, the Axon 11 SE features an eight-core CPU with a clock speed of 2.0 GHz that could correspond to the new Dimensional 800 chipset that MediaTek has released for bring 5G connectivity to the mid-high range. There are also two RAM options (6 or 8 GB) and three expandable storage (64, 128 or 256 GB).

As for the software, we find Android 10, which presumably will come masked with the ZTE MiFavor user interface. Also, the phone has a 3,900 mAh battery, dimensions of 162.7 x 76.3 x 8.8 mm and a weight of g, as well as three color options available: Aurora Charm Sea (blue), Aurora Glacier (white) and Aurora Fantasy Night (black). Incidentally, its experimental appearance is almost identical to the ZTE a1 ZTG01 that was leaked in Japan in late March.

Track | GSMArena

Share



The ZTE Axon 11 SE goes through TENAA and gives us its design and main characteristics: 5G and perforated screen, among them