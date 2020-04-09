In recent weeks, various theories on the alleged relationship between the coronavirus and 5G networks They have begun to attract reflectors in various regions of the world. Some claim that 5G can disable the immune system to ease the ravages of COVID-19 in the body; Others claim that the virus is spreading through the aforementioned technology. During the present week 20 5G antennas burned in the UK due to false news.

As ridiculous as the claims are, more and more people are irresponsibly spreading their content. The purpose, of course, is create panic and misinformation amid the pandemic. However, some studies have suggested that we may be facing a coordinated effort to spread disinformation, a practice that is already quite common today.

The dissemination strategy is similar to that of Russia during the US presidential elections. in 2016.

Marc Own Jones, a researcher specialized in disinformation networks at the University of Hamad Bin Khalifa, Qatar, has found evidence that it is a coordinated campaign. Through Twitter, Jones analyzed nearly 22,000 recent posts with the words “5G” and “crown,” discovering that much of the accounts can be classified as “inauthentic activity.” In other words: bots.

Although the researcher could not find the origin of the operation, explained to Bloomberg that the campaign uses a strategy similar to that used by the Internet Research Agency of Russia, who is accused of having led the wave of disinformation in the United States presidential election in 2016. However, for now it has not been possible to affirm that the mentioned country is behind the theories.

Jones is not the only one to have been involved in the investigation. Blackbird.AI, a company dedicated to the analysis of disinformation on the internet, reported that in the last 24 hours there were more than 50,000 publications on 5G and the coronavirus on Twitter and Reddit. They describe it as “non-authentic amplification”, which shows that bots are responsible for initiating the spread of false news.

The biggest problem, however, is that the number of real people sharing theories continues to rise. Astroscreen, a British company dedicated to monitoring manipulated information on social networks, says that suspicious accounts have been mixed with “a greater number of authentic accounts”, including famous people. Actors like John Paul Cusack Y Woody Harrelson They really believe that the coronavirus is due to 5G and are talking about it in their profiles.

“The idea that COVID-19 is caused by 5G mobile phone signals it’s a total rubbish. 5G signals are electromagnetic waves, very similar to those already used by mobile phones. Electromagnetic waves are one thing, viruses are another and you cannot catch a virus from your phone antenna, “Simon Clarke, professor of cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, told the BBC, adding:

Radio waves can interfere with your physiology because they heat you up, rendering your immune system unable to function. But the energy levels of 5G radio waves are tiny and not in the least strong enough to affect the immune system.

