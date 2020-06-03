So far, 5 thousand 976 credits have been granted for domestic workers and independent workers

This Tuesday the Ministry of Economy in conjunction with the Mexican Social Security Institute They announced the progress made in granting Credits to the Word.

Solidarity credits and Wellbeing Census they are part of the support measures implemented by the Federal Government in the face of the COVID-19 health emergency.

The number of supports in this type of loan is expected to be one million, each for an amount of 25 thousand pesos and payable over three years with interest. This scheme will include support for domestic workers and freelancers.

Solidarity credits to the word

Norma Gabriela López Castañeda, director of Incorporation and collection of the IMSS, announced that, so far, they have been granted 5,976 credits for domestic workers and independent workers.

Credits to the word through the Census of Well-being

The Secretary of Economy, Graciela Márquez, reported that, so far, resources have been dispersed to 390 thousand 543 credits.

Solidarity Market

The Secretary of Economy, Graciela Márquez reported that, so far, 3 thousand 825 companies have joined this platform to support small businesses.

Credit path to the word

Gabriel García Hernández, general coordinator of Development Programs, announced that the importance of loans to the word lies in the fact that these resources are delivered without any other requirement than the word of the beneficiaries.

Regarding the credits to the floor for taxi drivers, waiters, chamber maids and tianguis workers, indicated that the goal is 281 thousand records.

García Hernández, specified that these are sectors that are very difficult to evaluate because there are no standards as in the case of domestic workers registered with the IMSS.

He explained that since Sunday calls have been made to offer credits so there is already 10 thousand 973 records.

He said that in the case of tianguis workers The beneficiaries will identify themselves through a photographic record and will be asked how long they take to dedicate themselves to this activity.

About taxi drivers, reported that it will be required the license to verify that it is this type of activity. This process will also include airport taxi drivers.

In the case of waiters, those who have demonstrated outside the National Palace because with them the registration began.

He revealed that despite the fact that in some cases there are standards and registers, most are informal or old, so when contacting potential beneficiaries, they report that they are no longer engaged in this type of economic activity.

Once the records are completed through calls, it is possible that a online platform to perform them.

There is a great demand and it will make an effort so that resources are quickly injected into the economy.

