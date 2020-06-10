Fighters from the Islamic State group West Africa (ISWAP) killed 59 people in an attack on Tuesday against a herder village in northeast Nigeria, local militiamen and an official told ..

The attackers stormed the village of Felo, in the district of Gubio (Borno state), at approximately 14 hours, Greenwich Mean Time, causing 59 deaths among the inhabitants, according to the head of the anti-jihadist militia Babakura Kolo, whose balance It was confirmed by another militiaman and a local chief.

“Fifty-nine bodies were found after the attack,” said Kolo, adding that “some were shot and others were run over by jihadist vehicles.”

The attack was in retaliation for the killing of jihadist fighters by the local self-defense militia that protected the village’s livestock, a local chief told ..

“We have lost 59 loved ones,” he said on condition of anonymity.

Residents of the village formed a militia to defend themselves against the constant theft of cattle, said another militiaman, Ibrahim Liman, who reported the same number of 59 victims.

The militiamen “chased the insurgents” in the bush, killing some of them in a shooting, Liman said.

Gubio, located 80 kilometers from the regional capital Maiduguri, has repeatedly been the target of ISWAP jihadists.

In response, more than 100 militiamen and traditional hunters were deployed by local authorities to protect the town and its surroundings from attack.

ISWAP is a breakaway faction of Boko Haram, which it split with in 2016. The number of attacks on the army has increased in the past two years, but in recent months there have been numerous attacks on civilians against that group.

