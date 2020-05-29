Shareholders holding 56.25% of the share capital of Ferrovial has chosen to collect on new securities from the construction company the dividend paid on account by the listed company. The remaining 40.75% have chosen the cash.

In this way, Ferrovial has issued 6.13 million new shares to pay investors who chose to collect on stocks. Likewise, You have purchased subscription rights of shares for 93.4 million euros to make cash payment.

The construction and concessions company decided finally distribute the first section of the two in which it structures the annual remuneration to the partners that it had initially suspended due to the uncertainty of the crisis.

Under this first tranche, Ferrovial has distributed among its shareholders an amount of 0.312 euros for those who have chosen to collect in cash, or one new action for every 71 old ones for those who preferred to do it in actions.

The construction and concessions group traditionally pays its annual dividend in two payments, one in May and the other in November.

Two pending payments

In the case of this year, Ferrovial approved at the shareholders’ meeting held on April 17 pay dividend charged to 2019, although it linked it to the evolution of the crisis and its impact.

“The uncertainty about the pandemic resolution deadlines and the subsequent economic recovery cannot be ignored, and therefore, how the environment may affect the group’s income and cash generation,” Del Pino told the board.

Thus, the president and main shareholder of Ferrovial “warned” then the other partners that “it cannot be ruled out that the circumstances that justified the dividend proposal to change when the agreements for its distribution have to be executed “.

In this way, he advised that the group’s board of directors could decide not to “execute” one or both dividend payments using ‘scrip dividend “.

However, for the moment, Ferrovial has agreed to proceed to the first of these dividend distributions.

.