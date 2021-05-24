59 nominations for the @aslan Digital Transformation Awards in Public Administrations | News | Infrastructures

59 nominations for the @aslan Digital Transformation Awards in Public Administrations.

Large projects of technological infrastructures star in the XIII edition of the Awards with which the @aslan Association identifies, rewards and disseminates success stories in Digital Transformation in Public Administration. The awards will be presented within the framework of ASLAN2021 Congress.

After the deadline for receiving applications, the Association @aslan announces that a total of 59 nominations have been submitted by 54 public bodies who will compete to obtain the award in one of the 13 categories:

1. Apps to improve citizen service.

2. Automation and efficiency.

3. Exploitation of data to improve citizen service.

4. IT infrastructures to improve service.

5. IoT and sensorization.

6. Improvement of citizen service in Town Halls.

7. Improvement of citizen procedures.

8. Security and communications infrastructures.

9. Technology in social services.

10. Technology for the improvement of health care.

11. Technology and service improvement at the University.

12. Digital transformation in public services.

13. Virtualization of IT infrastructures.

The complete list can be consulted at Nominations. An initiative that facilitates the exchange of knowledge between technological managers of the Administration, and recognizes the effort in the implementation of new technologies to provide better services to citizens, improve efficiency and optimize costs.

In this new edition, success stories in technological fields such as el digital workstation, cybersecurity or integration with public services from the cloud, which have made it possible to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 crisis in the public sector and produced an unprecedented advance in the digitization of citizen services.

The @aslan Association, which is made up of more than 140 technology companies, wants to contribute to this advance recognizing the work of the professionals who have led these projects and invites public companies, municipalities, ministries, autonomous communities to participate in this thirteenth edition and present their candidacies.

According Francisco Verderas, General Secretary of the Association: “The strategies, technological investments and guidelines set by the Administrations not only impact on the level of service provision and efficiency in the Public Sector, but are directly and indirectly marking the digitization of large and small companies.”

The winners will be announced during the Awards Ceremony that will take place on June 2 within the framework of the ASLAN2021 HYBRID Congress, which for the fourth consecutive year includes the “IV Annual National Meeting of Experts in Technologies in Public Administration”.

Registration for the Congress is free and can be done at www.congreso.aslan.es.