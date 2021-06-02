59 Huawei phones that will receive HarmonyOS: complete and updated list

Are you waiting for HarmonyOS? You can already know when it will arrive on your device.

It is official: HarmonyOS, Huawei’s operating system, is ready to begin its deployment among the smartphones and tablets that make up the brand’s catalog. After announcing to the world its first devices based on the HarmonyOS platform, including the Huawei Watch3 and Huawei MatePad Pro, the company has officially confirmed that your new operating system will begin to reach the rest of your devices from this year.

In addition, he has shared the full list of devices, both mobile phones and tablets, that they are going to receive this update.

Huawei will not leave without updating some of its older models

The HarmonyOS upgrade plans have been advertised with the Chinese market oriented models, so it is possible that the arrival dates of the new version to the devices are somewhat different outside the country of origin of the brand.

In any case, Huawei has confirmed that the first devices will begin to receive HarmonyOS from the same Wednesday, June 2, with the owners of the latest smartphones and tablets being the first lucky ones. This is the complete list:

HarmonyOS update available from June 2, 2021

Huawei Mate40 ProHuawei Mate40 Pro +“Huawei Mate40 RS Porsche DesignHuawei Mate40Huawei Mate40EHuawei Mate X2Huawei P40Huawei P40 ProHuawei P40 Pro +Huawei Mate30Huawei Mate30 Pro 5GHuawei Mate30 ProHuawei Mate30E Pro 5GHuawei Mate30 RS Porsche DesignHuawei Mate30 5GHuawei MatePad Pro 5GHuawei MatePad Pro

HarmonyOS upgrade available in Q3 2021

Huawei Mate XsHuawei Mate 20Huawei Mate 20 ProHuawei Mate 20 RS Porsche DesignHuawei Nova 7 SE 5GHuawei Nova 8Huawei Nova 8 ProHuawei Nova 8 Pro 4GHuawei Nova 8 SEHuawei Nova 7 5GHuawei Nova 7 Pro 5GHuawei Nova 6Huawei Nova 6 5GHuawei Nova 6 SEHuawei MatePad 10.8Huawei MatePad 10.4Huawei PatePad 5G

HarmonyOS upgrade available in Q4 2021

Huawei Mate20 XHuawei Mate 20 X 5GHuawei P30Huawei P30 ProHuawei Nova 5 ProHuawei MatePad M6

HarmonyOS upgrade available in the first half of 2022

Huawei Mate 10Huawei Mate 10 ProHuawei Mate 10 RS Porsche DesignHuawei P20Huawei P20 ProHuawei Nova 4Huawei Nova 3Huawei Nova 5i ProHuawei Nova 5zHuawei Nova 5Huawei Nova 4eHuawei Mate 9Huawei Mate 9 ProHuawei Mate 9 Porsche DesignHuawei P10Huawei P10 PlusHuawei Nova 2sHuawei Nova 3iHuawei MatePad M5

